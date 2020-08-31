What can be a better day than Onam to indulge in coconut pudding? However, if you are in the mood to experiment with this traditional dish, we recommend you to try Rasmalai and Elaneer Pudding. The recipe is sourced from Rachel Goenka's book Adventures with Mithai.



Ingredients (serves 4): Malai from 2 tender coconuts, Condensed milk 70 g, Rasmalai milk 250 ml, Castor sugar 15 g (optional), Rasmalai 4 pieces, China grass (agar-agar) 1/2 tbsp, Tender coconut water 250 ml and thinly sliced oven-roasted tender coconut to garnish

Tip: Before you start, decide how you want to set your pudding and keep the glass dish ready. Rachel Goenka recommends individual servings in glasses of different shapes.

Method:

1. Scoop out the flesh from the tender coconut. Make sure you use a young coconut with soft, tender pulp. Roughly chop the tender coconut flesh and set aside in a bowl.

2. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the rasmalai milk and condensed milk. Bring this to a simmer, and keep stirring to ensure that the milk doesn’t burn.

3. Taste the mixture and, depending on how sweet you like your dessert, add sugar if required. Take this mixture off the heat and pour it over the chopped tender coconut flesh.

4. In a clean saucepan, take the tender coconut water and shredded china grass and heat. Stir till the china grass has completely dissolved and take off the heat. Add the tender coconut flesh mixture to this and stir quickly.

5. Pour the mixture going halfway up the glass. Add chopped pieces of rasmalai, then top off with more mixture. Chill in the fridge for an hour till it sets. Garnish with roasted coconut slices or pieces before serving.