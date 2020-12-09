Winters call for heavy-duty hair and make-up styling thanks to all the parties and weddings in the list.

But all this makeover takes a toll on the skin and hair and the problem doesn't get fixed with only superficial and external remedies.

One must take utmost care to prevent damages to hair and skin and the best way to ensure that is to have a balanced and healthy diet loaded with the right nutrients.

Here's the recipe for a health drink that will take care of all your anti-ageing woes. This shake is loaded with vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and probiotics-nourishing your gut and brain health and yes how can we forget anti-ageing skin benefits with added collagen powder to it.

Olena Probiotic drink

Ingredients: Coconut Milk Yogurt 100 gm | 2tbsp chopped avocado | Olena Collagen powder 1 scoop | Chia seeds 1 tsp | Water half cup

Method: Blend Coconut milk yoghurt and collagen powder by adding water to it for a drink like consistency. Once it gets mixed, add avocado to it and again blend it. Serve the drink and add soaked chia seeds to it. You are good to go with this energising drink.