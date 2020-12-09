Recipe: Two soul soups to keep you warm this winter
Ingredients: One cup noodles, cooked | 1 teaspoon schezwan sauce | 1 cup beans, sliced thinly | 1 cup carrots, juliennes | 4 cups chicken stock | 1 teaspoon cracked pepper | Salt to taste| | 8 chicken momos (optional)
1/4 cup California walnuts, chopped roughly
Method
Heat a wok and add the chicken stock.
Allow it to simmer adding salt and pepper.
Add momos, noodles, vegetables, schezwan sauce and allow it to simmer for 3 minutes.
Stir in California walnuts and serve hot.
Purple Cabbage Walnut Soup- By Chef Neha Deepak Shah
Ingredients: 1/2 small onion | 2 cloves of garlic | 1/4 cup celery or coriander roots & stem | 1 bay leaf | 1/2 cup California walnuts | 2-3 cups of vegetable broth or a stock cube with water | 1 small potato (boiled and grated)
1 tablespoon olive oil or butter | Salt & black pepper | Chopped fresh herbs (parsley, coriander & oregano) | 1/4 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Topping: Apple chips | Crushed California walnuts | Baked pita chips | Garlic Chips | Herbs | Chilli flakes
Method:
Heat the oil or butter in a pan and add the bay leaf, onion, garlic and cook for a few minutes.
Add purple cabbage, salt, California walnuts, vinegar, cook it until the cabbage softens and then cover it for a few minutes.
Add the vegetable broth and let the veggies simmer for 15 minutes until it has softened really well. Add the grated potato, season with salt, pepper and add herbs of your choice.
Blend this soup into a smooth velvety mix and serve hot with toppings of your choice preferably California walnuts, garlic chips, dehydrated apple chips and parsley.