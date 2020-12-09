Who can deny the unavoidable charm of pudding and martini during Christmas? And if you are a chocoholic too, then adding a dash of chocolate to your favourite dessert and drink will do no harm.

Here are the recipes for the same to lighten up your Christmas.

Choco Christmas Pudding

Ingredients: 110 gm butter | 140 gm caster sugar | 2 eggs | 1/2 tsp vanilla essence | 1 1/2 tbsp refined flour | 1 1/2 tbsp almond flour | 1 tbsp raisins & tutti-frutti (mix) | 4 tbsp Hershey’s cocoa powder | 75 ml Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup | Hershey’s Caramel Flavoured Syrup as needed

Method:

Butter ramekins and keep aside

In a bowl, mix butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla essence, flour, almond flour, Hershey’s Cocoa Powder along with the raisins and tutti frutti mix. Add Hershey’S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup and mix until blended.

Pour the batter in the ramekins and place on a baking tray.

Bake at 160 C for 10 minutes, until the tops are firm and cracked but the chocolate beneath is hot and gooey.

Dust with icing sugar and drizzle Hershey’s Caramel Flavoured Syrup and serve hot.

Choco Martini

Ingredients: A few Ice cubes | 2 scoops Vanilla ice cream | 3 tbsp Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup | 30 ml Sprite | Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate



Method:

Place a Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate in the bottom of a chilled cocktail glass

Mix all the chocolate martini ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake and then strain and pour into a cocktail glass and serve