The winter season calls for some healthy soups to keep you warm and full. But if you cannot think beyond your regular veggie or chicken corn soup then you can try this healthy-yet-yummy preparation. Chef Ajay Chopra, the man behind the newly-launched diner Vedic at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, shared with us this very healthy recipe for Kappa and Moringa, a low-fat and high protein dish that’s just perfect to end your day with.

KAPPA AND MORINGA

Ingredients: Kappa (tapioca) 60 gm | Bird eye chilli 2 | Shallots 5 gm | Garlic 5 gm | Curry leaves 5 gm | White vinegar 20 ml | Coconut oil 20 ml | Salt 3 gm | Cold-pressed sesame oil 20 ml | Mustard seeds 2 gm | Fenugreek seeds 1 gm | Drumsticks 100 gm | Tomato 50 gm | Tamarind 25 gm | Black pepper 8 gm | Coriander seeds 3 gm | Cumin seeds 1 gm | Chana daal 1 gm | Dried red chilli 1 | Hing 1 gm | Turmeric 1 gm

Method:

● To make this soup delicious, first cut drumsticks into batons and wash them properly. ● Take coconut oil in the lagan, put the flame on low heat, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, black pepper, and allow them all to crackle. Make sure not to burn it. ● Add garlic, asafoetida, dry red chillies, turmeric and cook for some more time. ● Add chana dal to it and allow it to crackle and cook well. Then, add chopped tomatoes to the pan and cook it up. ● Add the drumsticks and cook it along with the tomatoes till soft. ● Now, add tamarind pulp, sambhar powder or rasam powder, and moringa powder. ● Blend this mixture and strain it. ● Add hot water to the strained mixture and bring to a boil. ● Serve hot along with steamed tapioca.