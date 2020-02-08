Chef Sahani Harpreet Singh aka chef Lucky says he was always certain he would be a chef. And we understand why when he tells us that his secret to making good food is simple: “Cook from the heart”. After 10 years in hospitality, the sous chef at The Raintree, Anna Salai, shares that his speciality lies in Indian curries and tandoori platters. Ahead of the hotel’s Pind Da Swad festival at Up North, chef Lucky breaks down one of the must-trys on the menu, the Bhatti ka Murgh.

Chef Lucky

Bhatti ka Murgh

(Serves two)

Ingredients

Whole chicken 650 grams | Ginger garlic paste 25 grams | Hung curd 100 grams| Lemon juice 2 tsp | Garam masala 1 tsp | Kashmiri red chilly paste 2 tsp Jeera powder 1 tsp | Dhaniya powder | 1 tsp | Salt to taste | Chaat masala to taste Mustard oil 25ml | Kebab masala 30grams | Fresh cream 25ml | Butter 25grams | Fresh coriander — a few sprigs

Method

● Wash chicken and apply the first marinade of salt, ginger, garlic paste and lemon juice. Then keep aside for 20 minutes.

● Prepare second marinade of hung curd, Kashmiri red chilli paste, dhaniya powder, jeera powder, kebab masala, garam masala and mustard oil and place the chicken with the first marinade into the second marinade mixture.

● Cook the chicken well in the tandoor and garnish with kebab masala, cream and chopped coriander.

Tips:

● Marinate the chicken in the first marinade for at least six hours to ensure that the chicken is flavourful and succulent.

● Make sure you pick authentic and quality spices.

February 7 to 16. At The Raintree, Anna Salai. Dinner only. Meal for two INR 2,000.

