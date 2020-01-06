This is the season of strawberries and what better than making a dessert with it, especially a Bengali dessert like Sandesh? It is quick, easy and serves 10 people. Check it out and let us know what do you think:



Ingredients: 1 ltr full cream milk | 150 g strawberries | 3 tbsp sugar | Juice of 1 lemon | 4 tbsp water



Method:

Boil the milk in a large pan. As it comes to a boil, add lemon juice. Stir it gently until it curdles. Leave this for a few minutes while you chop your strawberries (remember to keep aside a few for the garnish).

Strain this curdled milk using a muslin cloth and if possible, hang the muslin for about 10-15 minutes.

Take a pan and add in it chopped strawberries, sugar and water. Cook it on low heat, stirring it time and again so that it doesn't stick to the pan. After about 10 minutes, once it’s thick and sticky, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool down.

Now, take the curd out of the cloth (it will have a crumbly, spongy feel to it) and place it in a bowl. Start to knead the curd with your palm and continue until your hand begins to feel oily. Then add strawberry purée and mix it through.

Cover the bowl with a wet cloth and refrigerate for an hour. Afterwards, take it out and make little balls from the dough using your hands.

Garnish each ball with a sliced strawberry. Keep them in the fridge until you are ready to serve.

Note: These should be consumed within 24 hours



Also, if you aren't a strawberry lover, you can use some banana or oranges.



This recipe is from Foodhall, a premium lifestyle food superstore in Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram and New Delhi.