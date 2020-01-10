A graduate from Delhi University, Monish Gujral studied hotel management at the Institute of Hotel Management, and catering and nutrition at Pusa, Delhi, before joining his illustrious grandfather, Kundan Lal Gujral, at his restaurant, Moti Mahal. Not only has Monish lived up to his grandfather’s expectations, but he has also expanded the brand and launched Moti Mahal Delux’s famed Tandoori Trail chain of restaurants with over hundred franchises across cities in India, and the globe.

A prolific food writer, this entrepreneur and chef recently visited the restobar, Moti Mahal Delux, in Kolkata and shared the recipe for one of their famed dishes from Tandoori Trail, Signature Butter Chicken. This lip-smacking dish is worth trying out on a winter night.

Signature Butter Chicken

Ingredients:

FOR THE CHICKEN

680 gm boneless, skinless chicken (white and/or dark meat) cut into 4 cm chunks | 1 tbsp fresh lime juice | 1 tsp chilli powder | 2 tsp garam masala | 1 and half tsp salt | 1/4 cup plain, full-fat yoghurt | 1 tbsp minced garlic | 1 tbsp finely minced fresh ginger root

FOR THE SAUCE

2 tbsp canola or vegetable oil | 1 yellow onion, finely chopped | 4 medium tomatoes, hulled and chopped | 1 tsp minced garlic | 2 tsp peeled minced fresh ginger root | 1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder | 1 tbsp garam masala | 1 tsp ground cumin | 2 tbsp salted butter | 1/3 cup thick cream

Chef Monish Gujral

Method

FOR THE CHICKEN

● Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Grease a rimmed baking sheet with cooking oil spray.

● Combine the chicken meat with lime juice, chilli powder, garam masala, salt, yoghurt, garlic and ginger in a mixing bowl, and then spread evenly over the baking sheet.

● Roast (middle rack) for 15 to 18 minutes, until the chicken is just cooked through.

● Meanwhile, to make the sauce, heat the oil in a pot over medium heat.

● Once the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook for two or three minutes until softened. Stir in the tomato, cook for 10 to 12 minutes.

● Use a spatula to press the sauce through a fine-mesh strainer back into the pot, or puree with an immersion (stick) blender right in the pot.

● Stir in the garlic, ginger, chilli powder, garam masala and cumin until well blended, then add the chicken, stirring to coat it with sauce.

● Cook for three to five minutes, just until heated through. Just before serving, add the butter.

● Once it has melted, stir in the cream, until well incorporated.

● Immediately remove from the heat, serve warm.

sharmishtha.g @newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas