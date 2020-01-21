Executive chef Arul Santhosh of Olive and Twist Hospitality doesn’t have to think for too long about a healthy recipe to add to our list, as several of us start new diet plans, fuelled by fitness goals at the start of January. He immediately suggests this Super Antioxidant Salad from the Canvas by Sketch menu, reasoning, “We have a lot of people asking what is recommended if they are on a health kick and want to detox, and this salad is perfect for that.” It doesn’t hurt that it is vibrant with colour and will get a thumbs from your stomach as well as your Instagram followers.

Executive chef Arul Santhosh of Olive and Twist Hospitality

Super Antioxidant Salad

Serves: 2-3 portions

Ingredients

Mixed lettuce 120 gms | Cherry tomato (halves) 60 gms | Green olives 25 gms | Orange segments 20 gms | Broccoli florets 80 gms | Pears slices 80 gms | Avocado slices 50 gms | Toasted Sunflower seeds 10 gms | Toasted Pumpkin seeds 10 gms | Passion fruit emulsion 75 gms



For the passion fruit emulsion

Passion fruit purée 100 g | Honey 50 g | White wine vinegar 5 ml | Extra virgin olive oil 60 ml



Method:

• Wash lettuce thoroughly and spread them over a paper towel to drain excess water. Blanch broccoli in salted boiling water for 30 second and drain.

• In a mixing bowl add lettuce, cherry tomatoes, olives, blanched broccoli and mix gently. Pile the lettuce mix on to the serving platter and top it with orange, avocado, pears.

• Just before serving drizzle the passion fruit emulsion and sprinkle the toasted nuts and serve fresh.



Tip: You could use fruit pulp like blueberry, pomegranate, orange or raspberry for dressing in the place of passion fruit. Also, you could alter the greens or the veggies with a preference of your choice.

sonali@newindianexpress.com | @brightasunshine

