It’s World Rum Day and what can be a better occasion to try your hand at some rum-infused recipes. If you are on board, we have seven exciting recipes, featuring cakes, cookies, souffle, tiramisu and roast chicken. Check them out:

1. Aamras & Malibu Tiramisu

(By Rachel Goenka, author, Adventures with Mithai)





Ingredients (Serves 8): Egg yolk 3, castor sugar 45 g, mascarpone cheese 180 g, vanilla essence 1 tsp, whipped cream 120 g, mango puree 120 g, alphonso mango cubes 500 g, ladyfingers 200 g packet



For syrup: Water 300 ml, sugar 90 g, malibu liqueur 60 ml



Method:

• In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the egg yolks and castor sugar over a double boiler until creamy. Add vanilla essence and continue whisking until the mixture goes from a bright to a pale yellow.

• In another bowl, lightly whisk the mascarpone till smooth. Gently fold in the egg yolk mixture, followed by whipped cream and mango puree. Transfer it into a piping bag and chill.

• To make the Malibu syrup, combine water and sugar in a saucepan and bring it to a simmer. Stir well, until the sugar has dissolved, and allow it to cool. Add the Malibu liqueur and set it aside.

• Soak each ladyfinger biscuit in the Malibu syrup for 1 to 2 seconds and layer them evenly in a 6x6-inch glass dish.

• Pipe the aamras mascarpone over the layer of ladyfinger. Use a flat spatula to even it out.

• Add an even layer of chopped mangoes over the mascarpone. ’ Arrange another layer of Malibu-soaked ladyfingers on top, followed by the aamras mascarpone.

• For the topmost layer, pipe the aamras mascarpone in diagonal lines.

• Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.

Tip: You can use sliced mangoes to garnish this dessert and pack in some extra mango flavour.



2. Chocolate Coconut Rum Cake

(By Radico Khaitan)





Ingredients: 1 cup sweetened flaked/shredded coconut, 4 ounces semisweet chocolate (broken into pieces), 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, 3 tablespoons 1965 Premium XXX Rum, 4 large eggs (separated), 1/4 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt

For frosting: 1/4 cup unsalted butter (softened), 1 tablespoon 1965 Premium XXX Rum, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 2/3 cup confectioners' sugar



Method:

• In a baking dish, toast 2/3 cup of the coconut in the middle of a preheated 350°F. Transfer it to a small bowl, and let it cool.

• In a metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the chocolate and the butter with the rum, while constantly stirring until the mixture is smooth. Once done, remove the bowl from the heat.

• In a bowl whisk together the yolks, 2 tablespoons of the sugar, the flour, and the salt until the mixture is smooth and whisk in the chocolate mixture and the remaining (untoasted) 1/3 cup coconut.

• In another bowl, using an electric mixer beat the whites until they hold soft peaks and beat in the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar until the whites just hold stiff peaks. Stir half the whites into the chocolate mixture and fold in the remaining whites gently but thoroughly.

• Pour the mixture into a buttered 7-8 inch springform pan, bake the cake in the middle of a preheated 350°F oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until it is set and the top is puffed and cracked, and let it cool in the pan on a rack. (The cake will fall as it cools.)

• Remove the side of the pan from the cake and spread the frosting on the side of the cake. Holding the cake in one hand over the bowl of toasted coconut, with the other hand press the coconut onto the frosting, letting the excess fall back into the bowl.

• The cake may be made one day in advance and kept covered loosely and chilled.

• For frosting: Using an electric mixer cream the butter, add the rum, the salt, and the confectioners' sugar, and beat the frosting until it is light and fluffy. Serve chilled and store covered in the refrigerator.

3. Dark Rum and Sugarcane Chicken

(By Chef Mitesh Rangras – Restaurant Consultant)







Ingredients (Serves 2): Chicken thighs (boneless) – 200 gms, corn starch – 40 gms, egg – 1, oil – to fry, old monk – 30 ml to 45 ml (or more), whole red chilli dried – 2 nos, spring onion – 2 nos (sliced long), pokchoy (baby pokchoy if possible) – 1, cooking oil – 2 tbsp, peppers – ½ each of red and green, oyster sauce – 2 tbsp, dark soya sauce – 1 tbsp, black vinegar – 1 tsp, water – 60 ml, sugar – 1/2 tsp, pepper – ½ tsp, chopped red onion - ½ nos, chopped celery – 1 tbsp, chopped garlic - 3 cloves, chopped red/green chilli (fresh) – 2 nos, sugar cane (sliced into 4 as shown in image) – 6 to 8 pcs.

Method

• Coat the chicken with egg and cornstarch and fry lightly for 2 minutes.

• In a hot wok, add the oil. Saute the aromatics – chopped onion, garlic, celery and chilli.

• Add the dry red chilli as well and sauté for 1 minute on high flame.

• Add the oyster sauce, soya sauce, black vinegar, pepper & sugar. Cook the sauce for 2 minutes with water

• Add the peppers, sugarcane and the fried chicken and continue to sauté for 2-3 minutes.

• Keep the wok on high flame and add the rum. Don’t lean into the wok while adding the rum as it will burn immediately and leave a beautiful caramel flavour to the whole dish.

• Add the pokchoy and spring onion and toss.

• Serve hot.



4. Rum Soufflé with Mascarpone Crème

(Chef Shibendu Ray, Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance Mumbai)







Ingredients:

For the Soufflé: 100g unsalted butter (for greasing), 25g all-purpose flour, 120g demerara sugar, 200ml milk, 3 eggs white & yolk separated, 1 egg white, 50ml dark rum

For the Crème: 300g mascarpone cheese, 3 eggs white & yolk separated, 3tbsp caster sugar, 45ml white rum, 1 pinch cinnamon powder

To Serve: 5 nos oats & raisin cookies crumbled, 1 bunch of microgreen, 1 cup assorted dry fruit, 150ml dark rum, 1 stick cinnamon, 1 star anise



Method:

For the Soufflé:

• Preheat the oven to 180OC or 350 OF. Grease the ramekin mould with softened butter and line with the flour dredging out the excess flour. In case a ramekin is not available to use heat resistant tea/coffee cups. Put the moulds in the chiller for the butter to set

• Mix together the flour, sugar, and milk and bring to a boil stirring continuously and reduce to a simmer. As soon as the mixture begins to thicken remove from heat, stir in the egg yolk one at a time and the rum and leave the mixture to cool

• Whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks. And fold with the rest of the mixture. Divide the mixture into the moulds filled till 3/4th and bake on a water bath for 30min

• Carefully take out of the oven and let it stand for a few minutes before de-moulding on the plate

For the Crème:

• Beat the egg yolk with the sugar and cinnamon until pale and fluffy. Whisk the egg whites to a stiff peak in a bowl and add with the egg yolk.

• Gently incorporate the mascarpone and rum to the mixture and allow it to set in the chiller

To Serve:

• Soak all the dry fruits with the rum and spices at room temperature overnight to infuse all the flavours

• Once you de-mould the soufflé, sprinkle the cookie crumbles around, add in some of the soaked dry fruits and serve with a quenelle of the mascarpone crème

• Garnish with microgreens and serve

5. Baba-Cookie (Fusion of Baba au Rhum & Cookies)

(By Chef Dane Fernandes, Executive Chef, The St. Regis Mumbai)





Ingredients:

For Chocolate Pecan Cookies: Flour 140 gm, butter 140 gm, brown sugar 90 gm, baking powder 4gm, roasted pecan 115 gm, dark choco-chip 115 gm, egg 40 gm

For Salted Caramel Ganache: Cooking cream 210 gm, liquid glucose 12 gm, milk chocolate 130 gm, salt 3 gm, sugar 105 gm, butter 35 gm

For Brioche: Flour 255 gm, milk 25 gm, yeast 4 gm, sugar 25 gm, butter 150 gm, salt 5 gm, egg 125 gm

For Rum Infused Syrup: Sugar 200 gm, water 200 gm, rum 60 ml

Method:

Step 1: For Chocolate Pecan Cookies

• Add cream, butter and sugar, and whisk till pale and fluffy. Add the eggs, whisking till its fully incorporated

• Mix the dry ingredients and mix well, making sure the chocolate chips and pecan are coated well with flour. Fold in the dry mix to a creamy mix, just till combined.

• Flatten the dough in 6-7 mm and set in the refrigerator

Step 2: Salted Caramel Ganache

• Heat the cream and glucose separately, keep aside

• In a heavy bottom pan, add caster sugar and heat till its golden/amber colour. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to mix if required

• Once the caramel reaches your desired colour, take the pan off the flame and add the warm cream, while whisking constantly(the mix will bubble and rise considerably)

• Add the butter in parts and mix to emulsify. Lastly, add salt and milk chocolate and emulsify again. Transfer to a clean bowl and let it set in the refrigerator

Step 3: Brioche

• Make a dough with all ingredients except butter

• Add butter in parts, kneading well after each addition till very smooth. Once all the butter is incorporated, check for windowpane

• Portion into 40 g balls and place on a greased muffin tray. transfer to a proofer

Step 4: Rum Syrup

• Heat sugar and water till sugar dissolves and the mix thickens a bit

• Take off flame and add rum and mix. Cool and use

Step 5: Baking and Serving

• Make cookie disks out of the sheet, with the help of a round cutter (cutter has to be a size smaller than that used for the brioche)

• Once brioche is fully proofed, place cookie disks on top of the brioche

• Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 25-30 mins till golden brown on top

• Soak brioche in rum syrup, with the help of wooden stick punch a hole in the brioche till the centre

• In piping bag fill caramel, insert piping bag till the centre of brioche, dust snow sugar on top and serve



6. Roast Chicken with Rum honey Jus

(By Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue)

Ingredients: Whole chicken 1 kg

For marination: Rum 30 ml, Honey 1 tbsp, Oil 2 tbsp, Salt 1 tsp, Pepper 1/2 tsp, Fresh rosemary chopped 1 tbsp, Garlic cloves - 5 (smashed), Worcestershire sauce (keep in marination for 4 hours) - 2 tbsp, Mix Veggies, Onion - 4 (sliced), Celery stick - 2 (Diced), Carrots 3 - (Diced), Leek 2 (Diced), fresh Oregano 1 tbsp, Salt 1 tsp, Pepper 1 tsp

Sauce: Chicken Jus from roasting the Chicken (Pan Jus), Rum 15 ml, Mustard 1 tsp, Salt to taste, Pepper 1 tsp, 1 tsp Honey

Method:

• Roast the chicken on a bed of mix veggies for 50 min at 160 C

• Once the chicken is cooked remove and set it aside

• In a pot, add the roasted veggies and Chicken juice

• Add rum and mustard, salt and pepper and honey. Reduce it to a thick consistency

• Blend the sauce, reheat and adjust seasoning

• Serve with mix veggies and Honey Rum Jus



7. 1965 Premium xxx Rum Chicken Marinade

(By Radico Khaitan)





Ingredients (Serves 6): 1⁄2 cup 1965 Premium XXX Rum, 2 tablespoons lime juice or 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 4 garlic cloves, minced, 2 jalapeno peppers, (seeded and minced), 1 tablespoon fresh ginger (minced), 1teaspoon dried thyme leaves, 1teaspoon black pepper, 6 skinless chicken breast halves



Method:

• Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Place chicken in a food storage bag. Pour marinade over chicken. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight, turning the bag once or twice.

• Spray grill with cooking spray. Grill chicken until no longer pink.