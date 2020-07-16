Monsoon special: Try these exotic Hilsa recipes shared by Rannabanna's host Tanima Sen
What's monsoon for a Bengali if not celebrate it with some Ilish? Reading the pulse of the food-loving Bengali correctly, Star Jalsha's popular culinary show Rannabanna hosted by popular actor Tanima Sen is celebrating Bengali's love for Ilish all of this ongoing week with some yummy recipes made with the queen of fish.
Ranging from the classic favourites like Kumro Patay Ilish Fry and Tok Jhaal Ilish to the continental classics like Ilish in Green Sauce and Baked Ilish, the audience will discover new Ilish recipes in every episode of the week till July 18.
And Rannabanna, a brainchild of Zinia Sen produced by Windows Production, has shared two awesome and innovative Ilish dishes with Indulge straight out of Tanima's kitchen.
Make the dishes and enjoy the rains even more.
Ilish/hilsa Pulao
Ingredients:
Ilish / hilsa fish 5 pieces | Basmati Rice 200 gm | Onion paste 4 tsp | Ginger paste 1 tbsp | Garlic paste ½ tsp | Lemon juice 1 tbsp | 2 Bay leaves | Cinnamon 3 pieces | Cardamom 4 pieces | Green chillies 8-10 pieces | Dry chilli powder 1 tsp | Fried onions ½ cup | Curd (sour) 1 cup | Ghee 2 tbsp | Sugar 1 tsp | Salt to taste | Mustard oil as required
Method:
Wash and clean the fish pieces and then marinate it with salt, turmeric and
lemon juice. Heat mustard oil in pan/wok.
Ingredients:
Hilsa (Ilish Mach) - 4 pieces | Vinegar - 4 tbsp | Green chilli paste 1 tbsp | Green chilli slices 4 | Balsamic vinegar 2 tbsp | White pepper powder 2 tbsp | Cornflower 1 tbsp | Tomato Ketchup 1 tbsp | Cabbage leaves 4-5 | Long sized boiled carrot 6 pieces | Boiled long beans 6 pieces | Boiled peas ½ cup | Small onion 4 | Tomato half | Salt to taste | White oil as required | Butter 3 tbsp
Marinate the Hilsa pieces with vinegar, green chilli paste and salt. Keep it aside for half an hour.
Let the sizzler plate heat up on a gas oven.
Mix balsamic vinegar, tomato ketchup, white pepper powder and Cornflower in a bowl.
In another gas oven, place a grill pan and toss boiled carrots, beans, peas, tomatoes and whole onions with butter. Stir lightly with a little salt and white pepper powder.
Heat the grill pan with white oil and butter. Place the marinated hilsa fish pieces and lightly fry both the sides.
Next, pour the spice mixture on the fried pieces and add sliced green chilli.
When the sizzler plate becomes hot, carefully tweak it and place it on the wooden sizzler tray.
Place the cabbage leaves over the wooden sizzler base and carefully place those grilled fish on the cabbage leaves. Then place the tossed vegetables on the edge of the fish pieces.
Once the grilled fish and vegetables are placed on the hot sizzler plate, add butter. Your Hilsa Sizzler is ready!