What's monsoon for a Bengali if not celebrate it with some Ilish? Reading the pulse of the food-loving Bengali correctly, Star Jalsha's popular culinary show Rannabanna hosted by popular actor Tanima Sen is celebrating Bengali's love for Ilish all of this ongoing week with some yummy recipes made with the queen of fish.

Ranging from the classic favourites like Kumro Patay Ilish Fry and Tok Jhaal Ilish to the continental classics like Ilish in Green Sauce and Baked Ilish, the audience will discover new Ilish recipes in every episode of the week till July 18.

And Rannabanna, a brainchild of Zinia Sen produced by Windows Production, has shared two awesome and innovative Ilish dishes with Indulge straight out of Tanima's kitchen.

Make the dishes and enjoy the rains even more.

Ilish Pulao

Ilish/hilsa Pulao



Ingredients:

Ilish / hilsa fish 5 pieces | Basmati Rice 200 gm | Onion paste 4 tsp | Ginger paste 1 tbsp | Garlic paste ½ tsp | Lemon juice 1 tbsp | 2 Bay leaves | Cinnamon 3 pieces | Cardamom 4 pieces | Green chillies 8-10 pieces | Dry chilli powder 1 tsp | Fried onions ½ cup | Curd (sour) 1 cup | Ghee 2 tbsp | Sugar 1 tsp | Salt to taste | Mustard oil as required



Method:

Wash and clean the fish pieces and then marinate it with salt, turmeric and

lemon juice. Heat mustard oil in pan/wok.



Fry the marinated fish pieces on medium heat and keep them aside. Add bay leaves, cardamom and cinnamon in the same oil.



Add onion paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, and fry it.



To this, add curd, turmeric powder, dry chilli powder, sugar and salt and cook for a while.



Add the fried fish pieces, and green chillies to this paste and sauté it for a minute or two.

