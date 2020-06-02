Summers are here to stay for quite a while and what makes it bearable is our all-time favourite king of fruits, mango. From Alphonso to Himsagar and Lyangra there are countless varieties of mangoes that delight our tastebuds, adding that extra punch to most of our summer delicacies. And they are also an instant hit when it comes to smoothies or traditional chutneys.

Adding the goodness of walnuts to it, celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai has whipped up a zesty salad and an immunity-boosting smoothie bowl. Try them at home to beat the heat.

Walnut Mango Spinach Salad

Ingredients: 225 gm baby spinach | 500 gm baby kale | 450 gm mixed spring salad mix (organic) | 1 small red onion, sliced thin | 2 mangoes, peeled, seeded and cut into strips | 250 gm fresh blackberries | 30 gm chopped fresh parsley |125 gm roughly chopped California walnuts, toasted | 2 ripe mangoes, peeled, seeded and pureed in blender |30 gm freshly-squeezed orange juice | 30 gm freshly-squeezed lime juice | 2 cloves garlic, minced | 30 ml extra virgin olive oil |15 ml honey | 5 gm sea salt



Method

Toast walnuts in a small skillet over medium/high heat for 3–4 minutes until lightly browned. Place cooled California walnuts and first 7 ingredients listed in salad bowl.

Pour purée mango into salad bowl and stir well.

Add orange juice, lime juice, minced garlic, olive oil and honey, season with sea salt. Sprinkle over salad and serve.



Tropical Mango, California Walnut and Turmeric Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients: Flesh from half a mango (reserving a few slices to garnish) |1 small piece of fresh turmeric | Half a banana | 200 ml coconut milk | One lime juice (plus a little zest to garnish) | 8 California walnut halves | A handful of raspberries and blueberries | 1 passion fruit | 1 tablespoon of coconut flakes

Method

Place the mango, turmeric, banana and coconut milk into a blender and blitz until smooth. Add lime juice to taste and blend again until combined.

Pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with the reserved mango, berries, California walnuts, passion fruit, lime zest and coconut flakes.