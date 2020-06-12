Made from a grain mash, usually barley or corn, and then infused with botanicals, spices, floral or fruit-flavours, Gin is a very popular spirit of choice. Owing to its refreshing appeal and exclusive botanical flavours, it also works amazingly well as the base for so many cocktails. But, what to do when you can't go out to have your favourite cocktail? You get the recipe home! And, to make the most of the World Gin Day this Saturday, we have sourced 12 recipes from the best in the industry.

1. The Mad Hatters

(Recipe by Elephant & Co. Gastropub, Pune)





Ingredients: Strange & Sons Gin - 30ml, Campari - 20ml, Pineapple Juice - 60ml, Eco-brewing Company Ipa Beer - 45ml, and Dehydrated Orange to garnish

Method:

o In a bar shaker, add all ingredients.

o Add three pieces of ice and shake for about 45 seconds to combine.

o Pour the drink into an old fashioned glass.

o Garnish it by dehydrated orange and enjoy.

2 Bramble

(By Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue)





Ingredients: Tanqueray Gin - 30 Ml, Cream De Cassis - 30 Ml, Ginger Ale - 1 Btl, Sugar Syrup - 15 Ml, Raspberries Puree - 30 Ml, Ice - 250 Gms, Cranberry Garnish - 10 Gm

Method:

o Shake it with gin and cream de cassis followed by lime juice and sugar syrup

o Pour the contents in Tom Collins glass with ice and top it with ginger ale and raspberry puree

o Give the final touch by garnishing it with frozen cranberries

3. Green Jade Garden

(By Yazu: Pan Asian Supper Club)





Ingredients: Gin - 60 Ml, Martini Bianco - 15 Ml, Lime Juice - 15 Ml, Honey Syrup - 15 Ml, 2 Slices of Fresh Turmeric, Tonic Water to top-up, Cucumber Peel and Wheatgrass to garnish

Method

o Take a shaker muddled turmeric and add in all the remaining ingredients. Shake well and pour it in a Burgandy glass.

o Top-up with tonic water.

o Garnished with cucumber & wheatgrass

o Finally, smoke with a wood stick while presenting to the guest

4. Thai Maalish

(By Nilesh Patel, Beverage Head (West), Impresario Handmade Restaurants)





Ingredients: Gin - 60ml, Galangal Or Ginger Chunks - 2-3, Kaffir Lime Leaves - 2, Lemongrass Chunks - 2-3, Basil Leaves - 3-4, Fresh Coconut Water - 180ml, Honey - 15ml

Method:

o Muddle all the ingredients except fresh coconut water.

o Once all the ingredients are properly muddled, fill the shaker with ice and shake the drink. (Note: Don’t over shake the drink as it may lose its character)

o Double strain the drink in a glass of your choice over fresh ice and top it up with coconut water.

o Stir the drink and serve

5. East India Company

(By Sarita Sharma, Bar Manager, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar)





Ingredients: Beefeater Gin - 45ml, Orange Zest Infused Bianco – 30ml, Lime Juice – 15ml, Earl Grey Tea Syrup – 15ml, Coconut Water – 90ml

Method:

o Pour all ingredients in a shaker.

o Shake well and strain it in a glass over ice

6. Bee's Knees





Ingredients: 60ml Monkey 47 Gin, 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice, 20 ml Honey Syrup (15 ml honey mixed with 1 tsp warm water) and Lime to garnish

Method:

o Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

o Add the gin, lemon juice and honey syrup; shake well.

o Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass.

o Garnish with a lime twist.

7. Monkey 47 Gin Julep





Ingredients: 5 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin, 1 ml Simple syrup, 15 Mint leaves

Method:

o Muddle all ingredients, shake it with ice cubes and double-strain into a silver mug filled with crushed ice.

o Garnish it with a mint leave.

*Recipe for Bee's Knees and Monkey 47 Gin Julep have been shared by Monkey 47

9. Curry Leaf Gimlet





Ingredients: Stranger & Sons - 60ml, Curry leaf cordial - 15ml, Citric solution - 2ml

Method

o Keep a coupe for chilling in the freezer and measure all ingredients.

o Pour all ingredients in a mixing glass and fill it up with ice. Stir for a few seconds until amply chilled & diluted. Taste to check if it needs any adjustment

o Strain into the chilled coupe

o Garnish with a toasted curry leaf

For curry leaf cordial:

Ingredients: Sugar - 100gm, water - 200ml, fresh curry leaves (washed) - 40gm, black peppercorns - 2gm and dried red chilly - 1

Method: Mix everything except sugar in a pan. Put it on a high heat and simmer for 5mins to extract flavour. Add the sugar and stir till dissolved. Take off heat and let it cool in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight. Strain the next day and use for cocktails. Store in the fridge when not in use. Keeps for a month.

For the citric solution:

Ingredients: Citric acid crystals - 10gms (easily available in most general stores. Go for Bluebird brand) and warm water - 50gms

Method: Mix both the ingredients and stir till the citric acid dissolves. It is ready to use. Keep stored in a closed container when not in use. Keeps for a month.

8 Strange G&T





Ingredients: Stranger & sons - 45ml, Indian Tonic Water - 150ml (top-up), Ginger slice - 1

Method

o Add Stranger & sons to a highball glass and fill to the top with ice.

o Top up with Indian tonic water and stir briefly.

o Garnish with a fresh slice of ginger.

* Recipe for Curry Leaf Gimlet and Strange G&T have been shared by Feruzan Billimoria, Brand Ambassador, Stranger and Sons.

9. Roku Tonic





Ingredients: 30 ml Roku, 120 ml Tonic and Ginger sticks to garnish

Method:

o Add all ingredients and build.

o Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass.

o Garnish with ginger slices.

10. Roku Sonic





Ingredients: 30 ml Roku, 60 ml Tonic Water, 60 ml Soda Water and Lime to garnish

Method:

o Add ice to a highball glass and stir to chill the glass.

o Add Roku and stir to chill the gin.

o Top with tonic.

o Garnish with lime

11. Roku Sour







Ingredients: 60 ml Roku, 10 ml Matcha Tea, 1 Egg White and Yuzu Wheel to garnish

Method:

o Add egg whites to the shaker and shake to aerate.

o Add Roku and Matcha tea and shake.

o Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a Yuzu wheel.

12. Roku Negroni





Ingredients: 30 ml Roku, 15 ml Umeshu, 15 ml Campari and Orange Zest to garnish



Method:

o Add all ingredients and build.

o Serve over a large cube of ice in old fashioned glass.

o Garnish with orange zest.

* All Roku recipes have been shared by Beam Suntory