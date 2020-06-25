With the slow onset of the monsoon, it's time to start thinking about comfort foods that can keep us cosy all through the rainy season. If you are someone who automatically gravitates towards hot chocolate when it starts pouring, we have a healthier version of this delicious drink courtesy Chef Sanjana Patel, co-founder, creative director and executive chef at La Folie.

Want more? It works well even if you are on a keto diet.

DIY Keto Hot Chocolate



Ingredients: Elle & Vire whipping cream - 60g, Water or brewed coffee - 60g, Stevia - 1g, Natural unsweetened cocoa powder - 15g, 85% dark chocolate Lindt - 20g, Vanilla extract or cinnamon for spice - 2g

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Give it a gentle boil and whisk till it thickens.

2. Pour it in a mug.

3. Dust with extra cocoa or shavings of chocolate.