What is Holi without Thandai? For those who aren’t familiar with Thandai, it is a milk-based drink prepared using almonds, fennel seeds, rose petals, pepper, cardamom, saffron, sugar and full-cream milk. The drink is very popular in North India, especially on and around the festival of colours. This year, Grand Hyatt Goa decided to give an interesting take to this traditional drink as they prepared some Thandai based cocktails, which is available today at their Holi party. For those who won’t be able to make it to the party, we have borrowed those recipes for you to try them at home.

1. Capiz Classic Thandai





Ingredients: Green cardamoms - seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, coriander seeds, melon/sunflower seeds, skinned almonds and cashews, sugar, rose petals, rose water, milk and vodka

Method:

1. Roast spices lightly in a pan.

2. Soak all ingredients except milk and vodka in water, enough to cover them. Set it aside for 2-4 hours. Afterwards, grind them into a fine paste and add it to milk.

3. Shake vodka and ice and mix it well with the mixture

4. Strain this liquid through a muslin cloth.

5. Garnish with rose petals and saffron, and serve chilled.

2. Kokum Thandai Cocktail





Ingredients:

For the powder mix: Cardamom powder or 2-3 green cardamom, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, saffron - optional, roasted watermelon seeds or sunflower seeds and a pinch of nutmeg

For the drink: kokum syrup, vodka, almond milk, raw sugar/palm sugar to taste

Method:

1. Soak kokum in water for 2 hours prior to preparing this drink

2. Roast spices and seeds lightly in a pan. Grind the roasted mix into a fine paste. Add saffron and a pinch of nutmeg to the paste.

3. Add Kokum infused water to the paste.

4. Muddle the paste with almond milk

5. Shake vodka and ice and mix it well with the muddled mixture

6. Serve the same in a margarita glass, garnishing it with a pinch of nutmeg and kokum syrup



3. Rose Nariyal Thandai





Ingredients: Green cardamoms - seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, coriander seeds, skinned almonds and cashews, desiccated coconut, sugar, rose petals, rose water, coconut milk, coconut liquor, vodka

Method:

1. Soak dry fruits and seeds in rose water for two days prior to preparing this drink

2. Grind into a fine paste and add in rose petals, desiccated coconut, saffron and cardamom

3. Muddle the paste with coconut milk

4. Shake vodka and ice and mix it well with the muddled mixture

5. Serve it cool with rose petals and coconut flakes

