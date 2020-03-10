Nestled on a busy lane in Andheri, Arbour 28 stands out for its beautiful ambience - as if you are sitting in a very beautifully curated botanical garden. With warm lighting and exhibit of colours like browns, greys, turquoise and olive green, the vibe is inviting and ambience is relaxing. We went to this all-day kitchen and bar recently and liked their Quinoa Biryani so much that we asked chef Himanil Khosla for its recipe.

While handing out the recipe, Chef Himanil told us that when it comes to healthy food with authentic Indian flavours, he feels the options are very limited. And, it is in this quest that he decided to explore a healthier version of Biryani that ‘gives one the same satisfaction without affecting their waistline’.

“I have always been fascinated with biryani as a dish from my childhood, mainly because my mom would make it once a week at home with a variety of ingredients - sometimes with traditional ingredients like chicken and lamb and at times with unique combinations like jackfruit and mushroom," shares Chef whose curiosity about the versatile Biryani made him wonder how can he make a low-carb version of this dish. "During the final leg of last year, I went through a physical transformation and made this dish at home to help me keep fit and satisfy my cravings as well. It turned out to be a smashing hit with everyone at home and hence, incorporated it into the menu,” he adds.

Ingredients:

Sweet Paprika - 2 tbsps, Coriander Seeds - 1 tbsps, Cumin - 1tbsps, Black Pepper - 1tbsps, Tumeric Powder - 2tbsps, Chili Powder - 1/2 tbsps, Cardamom - 4 tbsps, Cinnamon stick - 1/2tbsps, Nutmeg - 1/2 tbsps, Star anise - 2 tbsps, Bay leaf - 2 tbsps, Garlic clove - 3 tbsps, finely chopped, Ginger - 2 tbsps - finely grated, Extra virgin olive oil/virgin coconut oil - 100ml, Red onion - 1 tbsp - sliced, Mint Leaves - 1/2tbsps - chopped, Coriander - ½ tbsp chopped, Green Chili - 1, chopped, Quinoa - 300 gms, Edamame - 70 gms, Asparagus - 100 gms

For garnish: Coriander leaves, Lemon wedges, Fried onion and Rosewater

Method:

1. Dry roast the spices and bay leave in a small frying pan over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Grind this mix until it turns into a powder

2. Pound garlic and ginger with a mortar and pestle, adding some water to make sure it loosens into a smooth paste. Set it aside.

3. Heat some oil in a pan over medium heat. Add sliced onions and cook for 6-8 minutes or till they turn golden, stirring occasionally. Transfer the onion to a large bowl. Add herbs, green chilli, spice mix and garlic-ginger paste, season with salt. Set this biryani masala mix aside.

4. Cook quinoa in a lightly salted boiling water for 15 minutes or until soft. Add more water if required and if it starts to dry out.

5. Meanwhile, spread the marinade evenly in a large heavy-based saucepan or flameproof casserole dish.

6. Layer the par-cooked quinoa and the biryani masala mix as you would do a traditional biryani. Toss in steamed edamame and asparagus as well.

7. Cook on dum the layered quinoa biryani over low heat for 10 minutes. Keep it covered for another 10 mins. This allows all the flavours to be absorbed by the quinoa.

8. Garnish with coriander leaves, shredded ginger and hand-torn mint and fried onion (optional). Add rose water to liking.

9. Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing.