Here’s something to do with your hands, once you are done washing them. Go into your kitchen and make yourself a cocktail for good health. Chefs and nutritionists around the city walk us through toning down anxiety around the coronavirus by turning up our body’s immunity.

Ginger lemonade

Ingredients

• Lemon – 1

• Honey –Little

• Salt / Himalayan Rock Salt – a little

• Ginger – 1 piece

Recipe

• Grind Ginger along with Lemon and filter it.

• Add this extract to a glass.

• Add honey to the glass.

• Add salt and mix thoroughly.

• Add ice and required amount of water.

• Tasty Ginger Lemonade / Ginger Lemon juice is ready.

Note: Do not add ice cubes.

Keeping in mind the currently global health hazard, precautionary measures being taking is a must. But the key aspect to our well-being is also about what we consume. It is important to ensure we all incorporate immunity boosting ingredients into our diets. These ingredients would immensely benefit us and we must ensure that we consciously try to consume the simplest of ingredients available in our kitchens — whether it is ginger, turmeric, pepper or specific vegetables and super seeds.

— Ashutosh Nerlekar, Executive chef, The Park Chennai

Super grain and seed salad

(with flax and pumpkin seeds, sunflower sprouts, sesame-citrus dressing)

Serves: 1

Ingredients

Wild rice (soaked and boiled) – 60 grams | Flax seeds – 15 grams | Melon seeds – 15 grams | Roasted pumpkin seeds – 15 grams | Hearts of iceberg lettuce – 60 grams | Orange segments – 45 grams | Roasted walnuts – 25 grams | Beetroot greens – 45 grams | Sesame-Citrus dressing | Salad oil – 45 mils | Toasted sesame oil – 15 mils | Lemon juice – 15 mils | Mustard – 15 gram | Crushed pepper – to taste |

Salt – to taste

Method

Soak the wild rice and cook until well done. | Prepare the dressing and set aside. | Roast the walnuts and pumpkin seeds and set them aside. | Clean the orange and the hearts of ice berg and set aside. | In a bowl, mix all ingredients except for the rice and dressing. | In a serving plate, layer the rice at the base, arrange the other ingredients over the rice. | Drizzle the sesame citrus

dressing. Serve chilled.

Benefits

Wild rice: high antioxidant, protein, mineral, vitamin, and dietary fiber content Flax seeds: rich in Lignans, Omega-3 and digestive fibre Pumpkin seeds: good source of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), antioxidants, magnesium, potassium and calcium

A daily dose of Tulsi in warm water (holy basil) is one of the simplest form of immunity boosting routines. Whether the now popular turmeric latte or the crab pepper soup for colds, India has a rich history of using food as medicine.

— Wasim Mohideen, Director, Crates Wellness

There is no secret to this recipe, we have been drinking this our entire childhood. The COVID-19 has taught us to revisit the old days and has made us think of the concept of prevention being better than the cure. Keeping with this line of thought, the Haldi ka Doodh aka Turmeric Latte will boost immunity and stave off illness.

— Pranav Khanolkar, Food & Beverage Manager, The Westin Chennai Velachery

Turmeric latte

Ingredients

Dried Turmeric - 1bud Benefits (anti-bacterial) | Almond Milk - 300 ml (increases immunity | Star Anise - 1 pod (fights flu) | Cinnamon - 5 gms (anti-allergic) | Honey - 10 gms (fights cough)



Method

Crush the dried turmeric buds. Pour Almond milk into a pan. | Add in the turmeric powder, star anise and let it simmer for 10 minutes. | Strain the liquid into a latte cup. | Add honey to taste and cinnamon powder as garnish.

Choose a wide variety of fruits and vegetables available in season. Bright yellow, orange, red coloured fruits and vegetables are rich in beta carotene which gets converted to vitamin A, which boosts immunity. Gooseberry is an excellent source of vitamin C. Besides this, raw fresh sprouts, coriander leaves, mint leavesand citrus fruits are rich in C.

— Shiny Chandran, Sports & Preventive Health Nutritionist

(Recipes contributed by Hilton Chennai, The Park Chennai and The Westin Chennai Velachery.)