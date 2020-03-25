Aren’t festivals all about getting together and indulging in traditional delicacies prepared at home? Gudi Padwa, the traditional New Year for Marathis and Konkanis, is no different. With Puran Polis and Shrikhand, this day is as much about having a good time with your loved ones and gorging on some scrumptious dishes as it is about putting up a special Gudi flag (garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves and topped with upturned silver or copper vessel) and celebrating the onset of spring. And, since you are at home for the next three weeks, this seems like a perfect time to try your hand at making these delicacies. If you are game, here are the recipes:



1. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is one such iconic dish that every Maharashtrian will gorge-on on this occasion. It is a sweet paratha made out of Chana Dal and Jaggery. This dish is usually served with ghee on top

Ingredients: Bengal gram or chana dal (split) - 1 cup | Jaggery or gud (grated) - 1 cup | Green cardamom (powder) - 1/4 tsp | Nutmeg powder - 1/4 tsp | Saffron - 1/4 tsp | Flour or maida - 2 cups | Salt - 1/2 tsp | Ghee - 1/2 cup | Water - as required

Method:

1. Boil dal in water. Add grated jaggery, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and saffron in it. Mix them well, and continue cooking to form a soft stuffing. Remove from heat, and grind the same in a grinder. Divide the stuffing into 10-12 parts.



2. Take the maida and salt in a large bowl, and add a few teaspoons of ghee. Add the water gradually to make a soft dough. Cover the bowl with a damp towel, and set aside for an hour.



3. Divide the dough into 10-12 parts, and roll them into balls. Flatten each ball in your palm, and stuff the dal and jaggery mix. Seal the ball again.



4. Dust a rolling board with flour, and roll out the stuffed dough to make the Puran Poli.



5. Heat Tawa, put Puran Poli from both sides, greasing it with ghee as and when needed. Serve them hot with a glass of milk, yoghurt, ghee on top of it or with a spicy curry and Gulvani (curry made with jaggery and milk)

(Recipe by Prajakta Mali, host of Mast Maharashtra on LF)

2. Shrikhand Mousse

It is said that preparing and eating something as good as Shrikhand on Gudi Padwa will ensure you and your family have a sweet year ahead. Also, Shrikhand is an essential part of Gudi Padwa. Here, we are giving a little twist to the traditional dish.



Ingredients: Readymade Shrikhand - 200gms | Dairy Cream - 200 gms | Agar-Agar - 3 tsp | Saffron - 1 tsp | Almond - 50 gms

Method:

1. In a bowl, take dairy cream, add some saffron and boil it. Now, keep it aside and allow it to cool down.



2. Now, add shrikhand and agar-agar. Mix it well and pour in a small-sized Kulhad (traditional clay pot).



3. Keep it in a refrigerator. Garnish with sliced almonds.

3. Ukadiche Modak





Modak is one of the most delicious traditional Maharashtrian food and it is a recent traditional addition to the festivities of Gudi Padwa.

Ingredients:

For stuffing: Jaggery - ½ cup | Fresh coconut (grated) - 1 cup | Cardamom powder - ¼ tsp | Nutmeg powder - ¼ tsp

For modak dough: Water - 1 cup | Salt - ¼ tsp | Ghee - ½ tsp | Rice flour (fine) - 1 cup

Method:

1. Firstly, prepare the stuffing from jaggery and coconut.



2. In another Kadai, boil 1 cup water and add ¼ tsp salt and ½ tsp ghee. Turn off the flame and add 1 cup fine rice flour. Mix the flour well with water. Do not worry if the dough is dry. Now, cover and allow it to rest for 3-5 minutes. Afterwards, transfer the rice flour mixture into a large mixing bowl.



3. When the flour is still hot, knead with your hand. Sprinkle water if required to form a smooth and soft dough.



4. Take a small lemon sized ball from it and flatten it. With the help of both thumbs start pressing the edges and create a dent in the centre. Slowly press from the edges till it forms a cup. Start creating pleats with your index finger and thumb. Now scoop a tbsp of prepared coconut-jaggery stuffing. Get the pleats together to form a bundle. Close the top by pinching and making it pointed.

5. Place the modak in steamer leaving gaps in between.



6. Cover and steam the modak for 10 minutes or till the shiny texture appears on them. Ukadiche modaks are ready to be served.

4. Sabudana Thalipeeth





If you are tired of sweet dishes, Sabudana Thalipeeth is a savoury dish which can be a good addition to Gudi Padwa.

Ingredients: Soaked sabudana - 175gm | Boiled, peeled and mashed potato - 2 | Crushed and roasted peanut - 100gm | Oil - 10ml | Cumin seed - 8 gm | Green chilli paste - 5gm | Cilantro - 5gm | Sendha salt - 4 gm

Method:

1. In drained sabudana, add mashed potatoes, cumin seed, green chilli, cilantro, sugar and salt. Knead this mixture into a soft dough.

2. Spread a portion of this dough on a flat plastic surface with damp fingers.

3. Carefully place it over a hot Tawa, grease both sides with oil and cook until it becomes turns golden.



(Recipes of Shrikhand Mousse, Ukadiche Modak and Sabudana Thalipeeth are shared by Dinesh Mhatre, Executive Chef, Hilton Mumbai International Airport)