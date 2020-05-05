Craving some cocktails, Hemant Mundkur, Brand Ambassador, Bacardi India, has created five interesting recipes using BACARDÍ Carta Blanca to make the most of the lockdown period. In case you don’t have this rum handy, feel free to use any other white rum.

1. Indian Summer/April Showers





Ingredients: 50 ml white rum, 1 ripe mango, pinch of salt, pinch of red chilli powder, 10-15 ml sugar syrup, 15 ml lime juice and a slice of mango with the skin for garnishing



Glassware: Highball glass



Method: Add all ingredients to a blender with ice and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and garnish



Tip: To make sugar syrup, mix 1 cup of warm water and 1 cup sugar.



2. Pina Colada





Ingredients: 50 ml white rum, 25 ml coconut milk, 75 ml pineapple juice, 10 ml sugar syrup and candied ginger to garnish



Glassware: Hurricane/Tall Glass

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake with a lot of ice. Strain over cracked ice in a hurricane / tall glass and garnish



3. Rum & Vanilla Cola





Ingredients: 50 ml white rum, 3 drops vanilla essence, cola, 1 lime wedge and a lime wedge to garnish



Glassware: Highball



Method: Fill glass with ice, squeeze a lime wedge and add remaining ingredients. Top it up with cola. Stir, garnish & serve.



4. Daiquiri





Ingredients: 50 ml white rum, 1.5 tsp powdered sugar, 20 ml fresh lime juice and a lime wedge to garnish



Glassware: Coupe/Martini



Method: Add white rum, sugar and lime juice in a shaker, and using a spoon, stir until sugar dissolves. Add ice and shake. Strain into a chilled martini/coupe glass.



5. Pomegranate Mojito





Ingredients: 50 ml white rum, 15 ml lime juice, 10 ml sugar syrup, 2 tablespoons pomegranate. 8 mint leaves, soda and a mint sprig to garnish



Glassware: mason jar



Method: Add pomegranate in the glass and gently muddle. Place mint in glass and gently tap with muddler. Add white rum, lime juice & sugar syrup, and fill glass with crushed ice, and a splash of soda. Mix well, garnish and serve.