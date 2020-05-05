Taj Hotels’ nutritious smoothie recipes, from mango coconut to almond spinach, you can try at home this summer
PEANUT BUTTER AND HONEY OAT SMOOTHIE (By Chef Nitin Mathur, Taj Santacruz)
Ingredients:
2 cups of rolled oats (pan roasted)
½ cup yogurt
1 cup almond milk
1 large banana
3 tbsp peanut butter
2 tablespoons honey
1 tbsp flaxseed powder
Method:
Place oats in a blender and process.
Pour milk into the blender and allow processed oats to soften in milk for about 2-3 minutes.
Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.
HEALTHY MANGO COCONUT SMOOTHIE (By chef Nitin Mathur, Taj Santacruz)
Ingredients:
1/4 cup oats
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 cup coconut milk
1/2 cup fresh mango
1/3 cup plain yogurt
1 tbsp honey
1 tbsp sunflower seeds
1/2 cup ice
Method:
Dry roast oats in a pan and let it cool.
Add pan roasted oats to a blender and blend well till the texture appears powdered.
Place the rest of the ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth. Serve immediately.
MANGO YOGURT SMOOTHIE (By Chef Nitin Mathur, Taj Santacruz)
Ingredients:
1 mango peeled and diced
1 cup yogurt
1 cup ice
½ tsp cinnamon powder
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp pumpkin seeds
Method:
Add yogurt, lime juice and cinnamon powder to a blender and blend well.
Add the rest of the ingredients to your blender and blend for 1-2 minutes or until the mixture is smooth.
Divide between two cups and serve immediately.
ALMOND & SPINACH SMOOTHIE (By Chef Abhishek Dhyani, Cidade de Goa)
Ingredients:
200 ml milk
12-18 nos whole raw almonds
8-10 nos fresh spinach leaves
A pinch of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and crushed black peppercorns.
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve fresh.