PEANUT BUTTER AND HONEY OAT SMOOTHIE (By Chef Nitin Mathur, Taj Santacruz)

Ingredients:

2 cups of rolled oats (pan roasted)

½ cup yogurt

1 cup almond milk

1 large banana

3 tbsp peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 tbsp flaxseed powder

Method:

Place oats in a blender and process.

Pour milk into the blender and allow processed oats to soften in milk for about 2-3 minutes.

Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Healthy Mango Coconut Smoothie

HEALTHY MANGO COCONUT SMOOTHIE (By chef Nitin Mathur, Taj Santacruz)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup oats

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup fresh mango

1/3 cup plain yogurt

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

1/2 cup ice

Method:

Dry roast oats in a pan and let it cool.

Add pan roasted oats to a blender and blend well till the texture appears powdered.

Place the rest of the ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth. Serve immediately.

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

MANGO YOGURT SMOOTHIE (By Chef Nitin Mathur, Taj Santacruz)

Ingredients:

1 mango peeled and diced

1 cup yogurt

1 cup ice

½ tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

Method:

Add yogurt, lime juice and cinnamon powder to a blender and blend well.

Add the rest of the ingredients to your blender and blend for 1-2 minutes or until the mixture is smooth.

Divide between two cups and serve immediately.

Almond and Spinach Smoothie



ALMOND & SPINACH SMOOTHIE (By Chef Abhishek Dhyani, Cidade de Goa)

Ingredients:

200 ml milk

12-18 nos whole raw almonds

8-10 nos fresh spinach leaves

A pinch of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and crushed black peppercorns.

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve fresh.

