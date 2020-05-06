If there is anything that makes summer exciting, it is the fact that it brings along the delicious mangoes. And, since you all are still indoors, it is the perfect time to try your hands at this refreshing cooler. Shared by Suresh Shelar, Executive Chef, Banjara Restaurant, Mumbai, this mocktail involves only a few ingredients.



Mango Mojito



Ingredients: Mango puree - 100 ml, crushed ice, club soda - ½ cup, mint leaves - 4, Lemon - 1/2 (cut into wedges), sugar - 1 ½ tbsp, and a sprig of mint leaves and a lemon slice to garnish

Method:

1. Take a serving glass, add mint leaves, lemon wedges, and sugar. Muddle them with a muddler or with the back of a wooden spoon.

2. Now, add the mango puree and give it a stir.

3. Top with crushed ice and pour in the club soda.

4. Stir well and garnish with a sprig of mint leaves and a slice of lemon.