If you are in the mood to rustle up something delicious with a restaurant-quality flair, Sonal Holland, Master of Wine, suggests you give cooking with wine a shot. Wine has a way of enhancing and elevating the taste of a dish. And, if you are wondering how to go about it, Sonal has her super simple recipe for a creamy mushroom soup with Parmesan and white wine infusion ready.

Sonal also uses a hack to thicken the broth without adding any starch. "I add egg yolk, which not only thickens the broth but also adds an inimitable flavour and consistency to the dish," she adds.



Ingredients: 2 cups fresh mushrooms (sliced), ½ cup onions (chopped), 1 clove garlic (minced), 2 tbsp butter or margarine, 3 cups vegetable broth, 3 tbsp tomato paste, 3 tbsp dry white wine, ¼ tsp salt, 3 slightly beaten egg yolks, ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, 3 tsp coriander



Method:

· In a medium saucepan, cook mushrooms, garlic and onion in butter for about five minutes or till they become tender. Do not let them turn brown.

· Add in the vegetable broth, tomato paste, white wine, salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and allow the liquid to simmer for 5 minutes.

· With a ladle, remove 1 cup of the hot mixture in a bowl and combine egg yolks, Parmesan cheese and coriander. Mix well with the remaining hot mixture in the pan.

· Cook and stir the liquid till it becomes nearly bubbly. Cook and stir for two more minutes.

· Plate in a soup bowl and serve hot.

You can watch her trying her hand at this dish here: