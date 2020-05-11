If you don’t know it already, May 13th is International Hummus Day! And, this year, let’s bring a crunchy twist to the classic hummus recipe by adding some California walnuts to the Mediterranean dip. Ready? Here are two recipes by Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai.



1. Toasted Walnut Hummus



Ingredients: 1/2 cup California walnuts, 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, 1 garlic clove, quartered, 350g can of chickpeas or garbanzo beans (drained and rinsed), 1/2 teaspoon orange zest, 1/4 cup orange juice, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper



Preparation:

1. Toast walnuts in 170°C oven for 8 minutes or until golden brown. Cool to room temperature.

2. Combine toasted walnuts with oil and garlic and puree in a food processor or blender until smooth.

3. Add chickpeas, orange zest, orange juice, salt and pepper and continue to blend to an even, smooth consistency. Adjust seasoning if necessary.

4. Serve hummus in a small serving bowl alongside toasted pita bread or with a variety of colourful raw vegetables.



2. Walnut and Roasted Carrot Hummus

Ingredients:

For the hummus: 200g carrots (cut into sticks), 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, 400g chickpeas (drained), 2 tablespoon tahini, Juice of 1 lemon, 80g California walnuts (toasted), splash of water, salt and pepper to taste



To serve: A handful of green olives (roughly chopped), 2 slices of preserved lemons (thinly sliced), Small bunch coriander (roughly chopped or torn), additional extra virgin olive oil (optional)



Preparations:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Place the carrots onto a small roasting tray and sprinkle over the cumin and olive oil. Roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes, or until tinged golden.

3. Place the roasted carrots, chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and 50g of the California walnuts into a food processor and blitz until smooth, adding in a splash of water if you need to loosen the mixture a little, season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Spoon the hummus into your chosen container, then top with the olives, preserved lemon slices, coriander and leftover walnuts. Drizzle over some extra olive oil.