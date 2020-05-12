To stave off boredom during lockdown try this awesome dish with easily available ingredients at home. Here's Chef Suresh Shelar, executive chef of Mumbai's fine diner Banjara Restaurant with the recipe for a delectable Paneer Ghee Roast.

Mangalore Style Paneer Ghee Roast

Ingredients: Coriander Seeds 2 tsp | 1 tsp Cumin Seeds Jeera | 1/4 tsp Fenugreek seeds |1/4 tsp Whole black pepper | 5-6 no Kashmiri red chillies |Ghee 1 tbsp | 3-4 cloves garlic | 1 tbsp Tamarind | 200 gm paneer | 4-5 tbsp. curd | 1/2 tsp Turmeric | 3-4 tbsp Ghee | 1 medium size onion finely chopped | Few Curry Leaves | Lemon | Salt

Prepare paneer: Dice paneer to bite-size pieces and place them in warm water till ready to use. This helps in giving a nice soft texture to paneer.

Prepare Masala: In a Kadai, heat a tsp ghee. Add all the spices one by one i.e. coriander seeds, cumin, methi, pepper and chilli. Kashmiri chillies only as it gives nice deep red colour. On low flame roast nicely. Once chillies are crisp and spices are aromatic, add garlic, mix and switch off and let it cool.

Transfer the roasted spices to a small mixer jar, add salt and tamarind. Add very little water and grind smooth. Take care not to add much water.

Paneer Ghee Roast

Prepare Marination

Take a big mixing bowl. Drain paneer cubes and transfer to mixing bowl. Add 4-5 tbsp. curd, masala paste and haldi.

Mix gently such that all the marination gets coated nicely to paneer cubes. Take care not to break paneer while mixing.

Keep aside paneer cubes for marination for about 30 - 45 mins. If you are keeping the marinated mix for a longer time. Keep in the fridge. Else, it will get sour.

Time to prepare Paneer Ghee Roast- Take a Kadai, heat ghee. Splutter Curry leaves. Do not skip ghee for this dish. As it's what makes the dish delectable. Add finely chopped onions and sauté till golden brown. Then add marinated paneer cubes. Also, scrape and add all the masala sticking to the bowl. Add 1/2 tsp jaggery ... just to give that authentic coastal Karnataka touch. Mix well

Simmer and cook for about 5-6 mins till masala coats the paneer and ghee start oozing. Do not overcook the paneer. It will become hard lastly, garnish with curry leaves and squeeze a dash of lime.