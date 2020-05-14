The family that eats together, stays together, and if food is the way to your heart, then try this amazing kulfi recipe by Chef Manish Mehrotra on this International Day of Families tomorrow.

This delicious Almonds and Rose Kulfi is the perfect recipe for a cool summer afternoon.

Chef Manish Mehrotra

ALMONDS AND ROSE KULFI

Serves: 5

Ingredients:

Milk, full cream 4 cups | Sugar 1/2 cup | Saffron 1/4 tsp | Almond meal ½ cup | |Dried rose petals ¼ cup

Method:

● In a pan, add milk and put it on a low flame. Keep on stirring; do not let the milk burn. The milk will start to thicken.

● Once it becomes half the volume add the almond meal and sugar and mix them well. Strain the mixture.

● Add the dried rose petals & saffron strands and mix well. Allow the kulfi mixture to cool, pour it into kulfi moulds or small bowls and freeze them.

● Demould the kulfi and serve it garnished with roasted almond flakes.