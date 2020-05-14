With National Walnut Day falling this Sunday, May 17, we have you sorted with two walnut recipes that are not only tasty but full of proteins, Omega 3 and other vitamins that are present in walnuts.

Loaded with antioxidants walnuts stave off a few types of cancer, reduces type 2 diabetes, lowers blood pressure and promotes a healthy gut.

Here are a savoury and a sweet recipe made with the goodness of walnuts for you to enjoy shared by Celebrated Chef Sabyasachi Gorai:

Chicken With Walnut Sauce

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts | 60 gm of walnuts | 100 gm of oatmeal |4 tbsp of honey | 4 tsp of soy sauce | Spices to taste

Method

Crush the oatmeal and walnuts, without transforming them into

flour.

Mix the honey with the soy sauce.

Cut the chicken breasts into small pieces.

Dip each piece into the soy sauce and honey, pass it through the mixture of oats and walnuts, and place in the baking tray with vegetable paper.

Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown at 180°C.

California Walnut Pancakes with Maple Walnut Butter

Ingredients:

125 gm plain flour | 1 tsp baking powder |1 medium egg | 2 tbsp maple syrup + extra to serve | 280 ml buttermilk | 50 gm California walnut pieces, chopped + extra to serve | Oil for shallow frying | 1 ripe banana, sliced

For the walnut butter:

50 gm butter, softened | 2 tbsp maple syrup | 25 gm California walnut pieces, chopped

Method:

To make the walnut butter, whisk the butter and maple syrup together until pale, stir in the walnuts and set aside.

Place the flour and baking powder in a medium bowl and mix to combine. In a jug, beat the egg and maple syrup into the buttermilk and whisk into the flour mixture, stir in the walnuts.

Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan and add 4 tablespoons of batter to make 4 pancakes. Cook for 2 minutes each side and repeat to make 8 pancakes.

Serve topped with walnut butter, banana, a drizzle of maple syrup and extra walnuts.