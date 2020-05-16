The world of whiskey is expanding with blenders perfecting and innovating constantly and so is the domain of cocktails. However, there are a few tried and true recipes that are essential to creating a well-rounded whiskey experience. And, if you are on board, here is a perfect list for beginners and connoisseurs to explore everything that's possible with a bourbon whiskey:

1. The New York Sour



Ingredients: Jim Beam 50ml, Red Wine to float 20ml, Orange Juice 30ml, Sugar Syrup 20ml, Lemon Juice 20ml, Ice



Method: Shake and Strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.

2. Classic Highball





Ingredients: 30ml Jim Beam, 75 -90ml soda water (depending on the size of ice cubes), 1 lime wedge



Method:

1. Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam.

2. Squeeze a wedge of lime and drop it in the glass. Fill the glass with ice.

3. Add Jim Beam. Stir whisky to get it chilled.

4. Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle. Stir once and it's ready.

3.Spice Route



Ingredients: Jim beam 40ml, Spiced wine decoction 20ml, Treacle or Jaggery Syrup 2 bar spoons, Kokum 1 piece, Orange peel 1 piece



Method: Stir all the ingredients together with ice and pour over fresh ice in an Old Fashioned Glass. Squeeze an orange peel over the drink and discard the peel.



Garnish: A piece of Kokum

4. Claremont Club



Ingredients: Jim Beam 50ml, Raspberry Puree 2 bar spoons, Cinnamon Syrup 10ml, Sugar Syrup 10ml, Lime Juice 25ml, Egg White ½, Mint Leaf for garnish



Method: Shake and strain



Garnish: Mint Leaf. And fresh raspberries on cocktail skewer, if available.

5. Orange Highball





Ingredients: 30ml Jim Beam, 75 - 90ml soda water (depending on the size of ice cubes), 20 - 30ml orange juice, 1 piece of an orange wedge



Method:

1. Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam

2. Fill the glass with ice.

3. Add Jim Beam, Orange juice. Stir everything to get it chilled.

4. Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle. Stir once and put an orange wedge on it (if ice cubes are small, you can add orange juice)



(Recipe and photo courtesy: Beam Suntory)