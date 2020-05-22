If you are not much of a cocktail person then fret not, we also have an equally refreshing cocktail recipe for you and that too made with the king of fruits, mango. Shared by executive Chef Suresh Shelar of the famed diner Banjara Restaurant in Mumbai, this cocktail with it’s sweet and sour notes surely makes for a breezy drink on a hot and humid day. “Mango Mojito Mocktail is an excellent summer cooler for kids and adults alike. The goodness of mango, mint and lemon makes it a soothing summer drink,” says Chef Shelar.

Chef Suresh Shelar

MANGO MOJITO – MOCKTAIL

Ingredients:

Mango Puree 100 ml | Some crushed Ice | Club soda 1/2 cup | Mint leaves 4 | Lemon 1/2, cut into wedges | Sugar 1 and a half tbsp | A sprig of mint leaves and lemon slice to garnish

Mango Mojito Mocktail

Method:

● Into a serving glass add in the mint leaves, lemon wedges, and sugar. ● Muddle them with a muddler or with the back of a wooden spoon. ● Muddle or squash the lemon, mint, and sugar. ● Add in the mango puree, and give it a stir. ● Top with crushed ice and pour in the sparkling soda. ● Stir well, serve with a sprig of mint leaves and a slice of lemon.

