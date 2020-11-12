INDULGE reached out to the best mixologists in the country to bring you these cocktail recipes.

Pre-Diwali parties aren't the same this year. The gatherings have become smaller, the only venue available is your drawing room and the responsibility is entirely on the host's shoulders. But, don't let any of this overwhelm you. In fact, we would suggest you make most of these factors and personalise the overall experience. A good help in this process could be a cocktail that becomes the highlight of your party. And, if you need some help, we have reached out to the best mixologists in the country to bring you these cocktail recipes.



1. Herbs & Bourbon





By mixologist Ankit Singh, Boteco - Restaurante Brasileiro, Pune

Ingredients: Bourbon whiskey - 60ml, Lime juice - 15ml, Sugar Syrup- 10ml, Angostura bitters - 2 dashes, Thyme - 2 sprig, Orange wheel and thyme (for garnish)

Method :

• Muddle thyme and half a wheel of orange.

• Add lime juice, sugar syrup, angostura bitters and the bourbon whiskey in a shaker.

• Add lots of ice for minimum dilution and shake it well.

• Use a double strainer to pour the mixture in the glass over ice.

• Garnish it with burnt thyme for the aroma, followed by a half an orange.

2. The Jaisalmer Negroni





Ingredients: 1 part Jaisalmer Gin, 1 part Martini Rosso, 1 part Campari, Ice



Method: Combine all ingredients over ice in a rock glass and stir.

Best paired with: Match your Royal Negroni with everyone’s favourite macaroni and cheese. The salty, creaminess of the mac n cheese beautifully complements the bittersweet flavour of Negroni.

3. Moti Banger Rocket







By Nilesh Patel, Beverage Head (West), Impresario Handmade Restaurants

Ingredients: Saffron infused vodka - 60ml, Litchi juice - 90ml, Citric acid/Lime juice - 5 ml

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients and shake well with ice

• Serve it in a chilled Martini glass and garnish with a Motichoor Laddu

4. Tropical iced tea







By Prashant Issar, co-founder, Ishaara

Ingredients: Bacardi Rum - 60ml, Pineapple juice - 90ml, Cold brew - 60ml, Passion fruit syrup - 15ml, cardamom syrup - 15 ml

Method:

• Cold Brew - macerate tea leaves in cold water and refrigerate for 8-10 hours

• Add all the above ingredients and shake with ice.

• Serve in a hurricane glass

5. Aviation





By Vikramaditya Singh, Bar Manager, Tiqri Bar and Lounge, Taj Santacruz, Mumbai

Ingredients: Dark Rum - 45ml, Campari - 15ml, Fresh Pineapple Juice - 25ml, Sweet and Sour Mix - 15ml, Egg White - 1

Method:

• Add Dark Rum, Campari, fresh pineapple juice, Add Sweet and sour mix, Add egg white dry shake

• Add ice and shake well

Best paired with: It will really well with burger.

6. Espresso Martini







By Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue

Ingredients: Vodka - 40ml, Kahlua - 20ml, Espresso shot - 30 ml, Sugar syrup -10ml, Coffee beans to garnish - 3

Method: Shake all the ingredients in the shaker well and serve it in a martini glass

Best paired with: Fire Fry, Beetroot Vegan Burger

7. The Golden Fort





Ingredients: Jaisalmer Gin - 50ml, Lime Juice - 15ml, Cinnamon Syrup - 10ml, Cloudy Apple Juice - 50ml, Nutmeg (optional), Ice

Method:

• Pour Jaisalmer Gin over cubed ice. Add lime juice, cinnamon syrup and cloudy apple juice.

• Garnish with an apple fan of 3 slices.

Best paired with: Sushi. The two beautifully bring out the subtle flavors in each other and form a perfect

8. Mallik Ghat Sour





Ingredients: Oaksmith Gold - 50ML, Gondhoraj Lemon Juice 20ML, Parijat Syrup 25 ML (Jasmine Syrup, Momin and other flavours available), Egg White - ½, Angostura Bitters, Ice, Gondhoraj Lemon Peel for garnish

Method:

• Shake all ingredients till frothy.

• Pour into a coupe (without ice) or old fashioned glass with one cube of ice.

9. Jim Beam Cranberry Highball





Ingredients: Jim Beam - 30ml, Soda water - 75-90ml (it depends on the size of ice cubes), Cranberry juice - 20-30ml, Orange wedge - 1 pc

Method:

• Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam. Fill the glass with ice.

• Add Jim Beam, Cranberry juice. Stir everything to get it chilled. Add ice if it melted

• Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of the handle

• Stir once and put an orange wedge on it (if ice cubes are small, you can add Cranberry juice after pouring soda)

10. Beauty of Chandigarh





By Ron Ramirez, Creative Director of Mixology, The Finch

Ingredients: London Dry Gin - 30ml, Lime Juice - 15ml, Lychee Juice - 30ml, Pineapple Juice - 45ml, Lychee - 20pc, Vanilla Syrup - 20ml, Angostura - 3 drop, Edible Flowers - 3 ps

Method:

• In a cocktail shaker, combine London dry gin, lime juice, lychee juice, lychee fruit, egg white, vanilla syrup and pineapple juice

• Muddle with the muddler.

• Dry shake without ice till foam formation. Re-shake with 1 scoop of ice.

• Fine strain with the strainer in a chilled Martini Glass

• Garnish with edible flowers and drop 3 angostura bitters

Best paired with: Beetroot Halwa Cannoli with Rabri Foam

11. Drunken Coconut







By Mikhail Singh, Head of Operations, Gallops

Ingredients: Bacardi white rum - 30ml, Coconut water blended with coconut flesh (malai) - 70ml, Grovers Sauvignon Blanc Wine - 50 ml

Method:

• Blend the coconut water with Bacardi and coconut flesh together in a blender.

• Once blended add the wine and softly blend it.

• Strain the mixture into a wine glass.

• Garnish it with rose petal and enjoy



12. Hot Tennessee Toddy





Ingredients: 1 part Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, Spoonful of honey, Cinnamon stick, A good squeeze of fresh lemon juice, Boiling water

Method:

• Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug

• Add a spoonful of honey, cinnamon stick and lemon juice

• Top with boiling water and stir

13. Spiced Bloody Mary





Ingredients: 60ml Smirnoff Vodka, 15ml Lime Juice, A pinch of Chaat masala, A pinch of Salt, A pinch of crushed pepper, 1 dash of Tabasco sauce (if available), 120 ml Tomato Juice

Garnish: Slit Chilli, Sliced Cucumber and Cherry Tomato

Method: Stir up all the ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish, Sit back and enjoy!

14. Gulab Jamun Sour





Ingredients: 60ml Johnnie Walker Black label, 15ml Gulab jamun Syrup (or Sugar Syrup), 20 ml Lemon Juice, 1 Egg white

Garnish: Orange Peel

Method:

• Add ingredients to the shaker and do dry shake.

• Add ice to the shaker and shake hard

• Pour into a chilled whisky glass and garnish