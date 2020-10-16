One of the best-selling meals in a bowl at Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi is their Baked Curry Rice. It is a one-pot dish curated by executive chef Vineet Bahuguna. This speciality is inspired by the Japanese delicacy of the same name but has been tweaked to an extent. "This recipe is an adjusted outcome of Japanese Baked Curry rice. However, I created it keeping in mind the taste of our patrons here," says the chef, who is always mindful who is known for his experimental oeuvre. Here's the recipe of the dish if you want to try it at home.

Ingredients:

For Fried Rice: Cooked basmati rice - 180 gms, oil - 20 ml, light soya sauce - 10 ml, salt - 5 gms, spring onion chopped - 20 gms

For sauce: Chopped garlic - 10 gms, fried eggplant cubes - 25 gms, fried potato cubes - 30 gms, green peas - 25 gms, curry powder - 10 gms, turmeric powder - 2 gms, chilli powder - 2 gms, yellow butter - 25 gms, coconut milk powder - 50 gms, water - 140 ml, salt - 5 gms

Instructions:

Heat the wok evenly and grease it with oil.

Add boiled rice, salt and light soya. Stir fry it vigorously.

Remove and set aside the rice in a bowl.

In a pan, sauté garlic in butter and add curry powder, salt, chilli paste and turmeric powder.

Mix the coconut milk powder in water and add to the pan ensuring that no lumps remain.

Add chilli paste, eggplant, potato and green peas and let it simmer till it thickens.

Pour this sauce on top of fried rice evenly.

Bake this rice under salamander at 180 ̊c till it gets golden brown in colour.

Serve with fried onion sprinkled on top.