Easter special: Nutritionist Sheryl Salis shares two healthy recipes for the occasion
Easter is all about traditions and spending time with the family on a bright sunny Sunday. Nutritionist Sheryl Salis shares delicious and healthy Easter recipes that one can prepare easily and quickly.
EASTER PUDDING
Ingredients: Whole wheat flour 1 ½ cup | Powdered jaggery 1 cup | Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil ½ cup | Desiccated coconut ½ cup | Baking powder 1 1/2 tsp | Baking soda ½ tsp | Crushed nuts and saffron a few | Nutmeg a pinch | Cardamom powder a pinch | Milk 1 ¼ cup
Method:
- Mix all ingredients well to form a batter and let it stand for 10-15 minutes
- Grease a vessel with cold pressed virgin coconut oil. Add the mixture to the greased dish
- Cover the dish with a clean cloth to avoid steam water getting into it and cook under steam for 40-45 min on low flame. Check if done by inserting a toothpick and it should come out clean.
- Let it cool, loosen the edges and then turn it upside down on a serving dish. Gently tap so that the pudding demoulds.
WHOLE WHEAT AND OAT CUTOUT EASTER COOKIES
|
Ingredients
Rolled oats
Whole wheat flour
All-purpose flour
Baking powder
Allspice
Salt
Cold pressed virgin coconut oil
Light brown sugar
Egg
Vanilla extract
|
Amounts
1 cup
1 1/2 cup
¾ cup
½ tsp
1 tsp
150 ml
¾ cup
1
1
1 tsp
FOR THE ROYAL ICING:
|
Ingredients
Egg white
Icing sugar, sifted (more if necessary)
Lemon juice
|
Amounts
1
1 ½ cup
1 tsp
Method:
For the cookies:
- Grind the rolled oats into a coarse powder. It should not be too coarse but not fine either. Sift together the whole wheat, all-purpose flours and baking powder. Keep aside.
- Beat together the cold pressed virgin coconut oil and sugar till fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla till smooth. Add the oats, sifted flours, allspice, and salt and mix together into a dough.
- Divide the dough into two pieces, shape into flat discs and wrap in cling wrap. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes at least, so the dough becomes easier to work with.
- Work with one piece of dough at a time. Dust your working surface with a little flour and roll the dough out to 1/4” thickness. Using a 3” egg shaped cookie cutter, cut out cookies. Place them on parchment lined baking sheets. You can place the cookies close to each other as they will not spread.
- Gather the scraps and re-roll to cut out more cookies. Refrigerate them for about 15 to 20 minutes before baking. Bake them at 180C for about 8 to 10 minutes until they’re light brown on the edges. Repeat with the other piece of dough.
- Let the cookies cool on a rack. They will crisp up a little once they cool down. Store in an airtight container till you’re ready to decorate them
For the Royal Icing:
- Beat the egg whites till frothy. Add the lime juice and the icing sugar a little at a time. Beat till smooth and thick. This consistency should be good for flooding cookies.
- If you feel it is too thick, add a tsp of water and mix well
- For thicker consistency, mix in a little icing sugar as needed
- Colour portions of the icing as needed for decorating. Until then, transfer the white Royal Icing to a bowl, cover with cling wrap so it doesn’t dry out. Refrigerate till required