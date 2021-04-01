Easter is all about traditions and spending time with the family on a bright sunny Sunday. Nutritionist Sheryl Salis shares delicious and healthy Easter recipes that one can prepare easily and quickly.

EASTER PUDDING

Ingredients: Whole wheat flour 1 ½ cup | Powdered jaggery 1 cup | Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil ½ cup | Desiccated coconut ½ cup | Baking powder 1 1/2 tsp | Baking soda ½ tsp | Crushed nuts and saffron a few | Nutmeg a pinch | Cardamom powder a pinch | Milk 1 ¼ cup

Method:

Mix all ingredients well to form a batter and let it stand for 10-15 minutes

Grease a vessel with cold pressed virgin coconut oil. Add the mixture to the greased dish

Cover the dish with a clean cloth to avoid steam water getting into it and cook under steam for 40-45 min on low flame. Check if done by inserting a toothpick and it should come out clean.

Let it cool, loosen the edges and then turn it upside down on a serving dish. Gently tap so that the pudding demoulds.

Whole Wheat and Oat Cutout Easter Cookies

WHOLE WHEAT AND OAT CUTOUT EASTER COOKIES

Ingredients Rolled oats Whole wheat flour All-purpose flour Baking powder Allspice Salt Cold pressed virgin coconut oil Light brown sugar Egg Vanilla extract Amounts 1 cup 1 1/2 cup ¾ cup ½ tsp 1 tsp 150 ml ¾ cup 1 1 1 tsp

FOR THE ROYAL ICING:

Ingredients Egg white Icing sugar, sifted (more if necessary) Lemon juice Amounts 1 1 ½ cup 1 tsp

Method:

For the cookies:

Grind the rolled oats into a coarse powder. It should not be too coarse but not fine either. Sift together the whole wheat, all-purpose flours and baking powder. Keep aside.

Beat together the cold pressed virgin coconut oil and sugar till fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla till smooth. Add the oats, sifted flours, allspice, and salt and mix together into a dough.

Divide the dough into two pieces, shape into flat discs and wrap in cling wrap. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes at least, so the dough becomes easier to work with.

Work with one piece of dough at a time. Dust your working surface with a little flour and roll the dough out to 1/4” thickness. Using a 3” egg shaped cookie cutter, cut out cookies. Place them on parchment lined baking sheets. You can place the cookies close to each other as they will not spread.

Gather the scraps and re-roll to cut out more cookies. Refrigerate them for about 15 to 20 minutes before baking. Bake them at 180C for about 8 to 10 minutes until they’re light brown on the edges. Repeat with the other piece of dough.

Let the cookies cool on a rack. They will crisp up a little once they cool down. Store in an airtight container till you’re ready to decorate them

For the Royal Icing: