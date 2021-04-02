With Easter just a day away here's celebrated culinary expert and food stylist Vindhya Karwa sharing two exotic eggplant recipes for a fun Sunday with family.

Spicy and Limey Eggplant

Ingredients: 6 mini eggplants | 3 cloves of garlic chopped finely | Coriander leaves for the garnish | 2 tsp chilli powder | 1 tbsp oil | Salt to taste | Squeeze of lime

Method

Make the eggplants into halves

Brush the eggplants with oil, sprinkle the garlic, chilli powder, salt on the eggplants

Put them in the air fryer for about 10 minutes or more till they are well done.

Plate them and squeeze the lime on them.

Garnish them with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve them hot

Avocado Hummus

Avacado Hummus

Ingredients: 2 cups Boiled chickpeas | 2 tbsp sesame oil | 3 cloves of garlic | Flesh of 2 ripe avocados | Handful of spinach and parsley | 1 tbsp sesame seeds | 2 lime squeezes | Salt to taste |• Ice cold water | Roasted Black sesame seeds

Method

Heat the sesame seeds in the sesame oil. Let it cool down.

Sauté 1/4 of the chickpeas with chilli powder and squeeze a little lime on them.

Blend all of them together with little ice-cold water to make a smooth paste.

Add salt and lime to the avocado hummus.

Fill the avocado skins with the prepared hummus and garnish them with black sesame seeds, parsley and spicy and sour chickpeas

Enjoy them with fresh cucumber sticks, lavash or sticks of your choice.

Tip: Ice cold water makes the hummus fluffy.