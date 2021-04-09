If you plan to surprise your guests with some interesting Bengali preparations this Poila Baisakh, then these evolutionary recipes shared by Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata are worth trying. “There’s a very fine line between fusion and evolution food with the latter focusing on the inherent flavours of the core ingredients while staying true to the dish’s origin. At the same time, imaginative presentation adds a new dimension to this culinary genre,” says Abhishek Sachdev, hotel manager, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata.

Chef Ankit Bhatt

“Bengali cuisine is known for its robust flavours across savoury and sweet preparations. By adding an evolutionary touch to it, we have attempted to present the dishes in an intricate manner, introducing subtle elements of flavouring such as dill leaves and white chocolate,” shares sous chef Ankit Bhatt of the hotel, who shared the following recipes to make your New Year’s Day special.

White Chocolate Brulee Rosogolla

WHITE CHOCOLATE BRULEE ROSOGOLLA, FENNEL SYRUP, ROSE SYRUP

Ingredients: White chocolate 100 gm | Fennel 10 gm | Rose syrup 10 ml | Dry rose petals 2 gm | Rosogolla 1 piece | Brown sugar 30 gm | Sugar syrup 100 ml

Method

■ Take a pan, put the sugar syrup, add the same quantity water of sugar syrup, reduce it till 40% of quantity and keep aside, add the rosogolla in syrup and keep aside for half an hour, squeeze it and keep aside ■ Melt the chocolate in a double boiler, add the fennel syrup and mixed it very well, add the rose syrup. ■ Take a plate, pour the chocolate sauce in the plate, place the rosogolla in the middle, sprinkle the brown sugar on top of the chocolate sauce, flame it with a blue torch, garnish with rose petals.

Tandoori Kesari Bengal Bekti, Aloo Aur Dill Ka Raita

TANDOORI KESARI BENGAL BEKTI, ALOO AUR DILL KA RAITA

Ingredients: Bekti steak 90 gm | Ginger, garlic paste 20 gm | Fresh lemon juice 30 ml | Green chilli paste 20 gm | Salt to taste | Cheese 30 gm | Cashewnut paste 30 gm | Fresh cream 30 gm | Saffron 10 gm | Corn flour 10 gm | Homemade potato chips 1 No | Crispy fried brunoises | Potato 10 gm | Hung yoghurt 30 gm | Dill leaves 5 gm

Method

■ Do the first marination of fish steak with ginger, garlic paste, green chilli paste, lemon juice and salt and keep aside for an hour ■ Rub the cheese in a flat pot, add cornflour, cashew nut paste, cream and make smooth marination ■ Put the fish steak in the second marination and rest for half an hour ■ Cook in a tandoor for 15 minutes at moderate temperature ■ Make raita with hung yoghurt, dill leaves and crispy fried potato. ■ Take a nice plate; place the fish steak in the middle, garnish with crispy potato chips, aloo dill ka raita and crispy potato.