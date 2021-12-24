Christmas special: 17 festive cocktails to lighten up your house parties
In the mood to try something new? Here are some festive cocktails perfect for Christmas and New Year
This Christmas, go overboard and try making a festive cocktail at home using the following recipes:
1. Our Inception
By Kailash Kamble, Bar Operations Manager, The St. Regis Mumbai
Ingredients: Grey goose vodka - 60 ml, fresh orange juice - 120 ml, black tea infusion - 60 ml, lime juice - 30 ml, sugar syrup - 20 ml and orange for garnish
Method:
• Take a mixing glass and add fresh orange juice, lime juice and sugar syrup
• Add 60 ml Grey Goose vodka and shake it well
• Add ice and serve it in a hurricane glass and garnish it with orange
2. Rum Espresso
Ingredients: BACARDÍ Carta Blanca - 50 ml, strong coffee/shot of espresso - 25 ml, sugar syrup - 15 ml and coffee beans to garnish
Method:
• Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice.
• Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans.
3. Salted Caramel Butterbeer
By Shankar Varli, Bar Manager at Woodside Inn
Ingredients:
For the Butterbeer syrup: Brown sugar- 150 gm, lager - 500 ml, pumpkin - 200 gm, star anise - 03 gm, cinnamon - 03 gm, butter - 60 gm, nutmeg - 01 gm
For Butter Scotch concoction: Sugar - 150 gm, butter - 30 gm, cream - 100 ml
For assembly: Hot butterbeer - 90 ml, butterscotch - 30 ml, le 15 salted caramel hot chocolate mix - 30 gm, cafe rum - 30 ml, hot water - 60 ml
Method:
• In a pan bring the Butterbeer syrup ingredients to a boil and keep aside.
• Similarly heat the butterscotch concoction ingredients and make the syrup.
• Now take an Irish Glass, add hot butterbeer, butterscotch syrup and heat in microwave for 1 minute.
• Then add salted caramel hot chocolate mix and dissolve it, top with water, rum and stir. Finish it with some whipped cream.
4. Spirit Of Victory Cocktail
Ingredients: 1965 Spirit of Victory Premium Rum - 60ml, ginger beer - 90ml, lime juice - 15ml
Method:
• Pour all the ingredients in a glass full of ice and give the mixture a quick stir.
• Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.
5. Warm & Cozy ButterBeer
By Kim Joy, Beverage Manager at Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît
Ingredients: Pale lager beer - 1.5l, dried allspice berries - 14gms, star anise - 10gms, cloves - 14gms, cinnamon - 10gms, ginger - 22gms, butter - 100gms, egg yolk - 5nos, castor sugar - 185gms
Method:
• In a saucepot combine the beer, ginger and spices and bring it to a gentle boil on medium heat. Then simmer it for 10 mins, and strain the beer mixture.
• Beat all the five egg yolks, adding sugar at regular intervals. Beat the mixture until thickened.
• Add the egg yolk mixture to the warm spiced beer and gently heat it. Gradually add the blocks of butter & allow them to melt. Remove from heat.
• Add Whisky/Cognac to the glass before serving.
• Garnish with grated nutmeg.
6. Smoke Lab Clover Club
By Olson Pereira, Master Mixologist at Smoke Lab Vodka
Ingredients: Smoke lab classic infused with dried ginger - 50ml, martini extra dry vermouth - 10ml, freshly squeezed lemon juice - 15ml, rich simple syrup - 7.5ml, pasteurized egg white - 15ml, fresh raspberries - 5
Method:
• Mix all the ingredients in a shaker. Muddle it well and then shake and fine strain the drink into a coupe glass.
• Garnish with a skewered raspberry
7. Festive Martini
Ingredients: Beefeater London dry gin - 45 ml, Lillet blanc or dry vermouth - 15 ml
Method:
• Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin/glass
• Add ice and stir to the desired level of dilution and temperature
• Garnish with a single sprig of spruce or a green olive if you’ve used the vermouth
8. Jingle Tingle
By Nilesh Patel, Beverage Head (West), Impresario Handmade Restaurants
Ingredients: Beefeater - 60 ml, orange marmalade - 2tbsp, orange juice 30 ml, sweet & sour - 30 ml, ginger ale to top up
Method:
• Shake all the ingredients together except for the Ginger Ale
• Top up with Ginger Ale
9. Heated Affair
By Cyprian Pereira, mixologist, The Game, Palacio
Ingredients: Anejo Tequila - 60 ml, hot spiced apple cider - 120ml, heavy cream, freshly grated nutmeg and cinnamon stick to garnish
Method:
• To make hot spiced apple cider, heat organic apple juice in a small saucepan over low heat. Add winter spices like cloves, cinnamon sticks, allspice, orange peel as desired. Cook for about 15 minutes and strain before using.
• Now add tequila and top with heavy cream
• Garnish with nutmeg and cinnamon stick
10. Drop It Like It's Hot
By Angad Singh Gandhi, Glenfiddich India brand ambassador
Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old - 50ml, cornhusk syrup or honey cinnamon syrup - 7ml, angostura bitters or chocolate bitters - 2-3 dashes, cacao
Method:
• To make a corn husk syrup, heat the husk in warm water with some honey and add a bit of cacao just for the aroma. cook for 15- 20 mins or
• Make honey cinnamon syrup by heating 1:1 ratio honey and water on a low sim with added cinnamon sticks for 5 mins
• Now stir ingredients over ice and serve with a big block of ice in a rock glass. garnish with orange peel.
11. Foo Filbert
Ingredients: Jameson - 30ml, hazelnut syrup - 12.5ml, homemade Kahlua - 22.5ml, heavy fresh cream - 3 spoon
Method:
• Add Jameson, Kahlua, heavy cream, hazelnut syrup and ice to a shaker.
• Shake all the ingredients for 3 seconds
• Remove the ice and dry shake again to get a smooth and silky texture
• Fine strained the cocktail in a pre-chilled glass
12. Mistletoe Mule
By Angela Lawitlangpui, mixologist, The Smoked Vine, Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik
Ingredients: Dry red wine (Shiraz or Merlot) - 3 bottles, sugar - 200 gm, cinnamon - 1 stick, star anise - 6, clove - 6, nutmeg - 1 pinch, orange - 1 twisted peel, lime - 1 twisted peel, lemon - 1 twisted peel, spiced dark rum - 200ml and applewood chips - 3-4 nos
Method:
• On a slow flame, boil just one bottle of wine with sugar, spices, and fruit peels. Bring to boil.
• Allow this to reduce to a thick syrup-like consistency. Adjust the sweetness to suit your taste.
• Add in the remaining two bottles to this syrupy concoction and let it simmer for one hour.
• Add spiced dark rum to the mulled wine and infuse it with smoke from applewood chips just before serving for that extra winter warmth and spice.
• Store in glass bottles.
13. Mulled hot chocolate
By Gautam Rathod, House Of Mandarin & The Sassy Spoon
Ingredients: Belgian chocolate sauce - 50 ml, robust red wine - 60 ml, mulled wine - 120 ml
Method:
• Add all ingredients in a mixing glass
• Mix it thoroughly and put it in an Irish coffee glass
• Microwave for 20 seconds
• Give it a gentle stir and serve with a long cinnamon stick as a garnish
14. OT&T
By Darell Mascarenhas, mixologist, Recca
Ingredients: Gin - 60 ml, orange bitters - 3 drops, clear orange juice - 30 ml, clear orange juice ice cubes - 6 to 8 cubes, tonic water, dehydrated orange slice and edible flower
Method:
• Mix all the ingredients and add them to a glass
• Top it up with tonic water
• Garnish with a dehydrated orange slice and edible flower
15. Smoked Cinnamon Spice
By Hemant Bagdi, mixologist, Taj Lake Palace
Ingredients: Old Monk - 45 ml, sweet vermouth - 15 ml, lime juice - 15 ml, sugar syrup - 10 ml
Method:
• Muddle two sticks of cinnamon, add the sugar syrup and lime juice. Now add the spirits and mix well.
• Add 5-8 cubes of ice.
• Burn a cinnamon stick over the drink for fragrance and smoke the drink under a glass gloche with a smoking gun, using hickory wood chips.
• Served in an Old fashioned glass.
16. Rudolf
By Jewallan D Souza, Bar Supervisor, See-Saw
Ingredients: Rum - 60ml, pomegranate - 15ml, strawberry fresh - 15ml, lime juice - 10ml, spice syrup - 5ml, thyme leaves
Method:
• Mix all your ingredients in a cocktail shaker and fine strain
• Glass Martini
• Garnish Strawberry, Thyme
17. From The House Of Santa
By Bhagvat Birajdar, Mixologist, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre
Ingredients: Gin - 60ml, orange liqueur - 10ml, lime juice - 15ml, a dash of house-crafted herb bitters, fresh strawberry and whipped cream
Method:
• In a shaker muddle fresh strawberries
• Add gin, orange liqueur, lime juice and a lot of ice to the shaker
• After giving it a shake, strain the drink in an old fashioned glass
• Add a dash of house-crafted herbed bitters
• Top up with freshly whipped cream
• Garnish with strawberry slices