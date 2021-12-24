Christmas special recipe: Vidisha Bathwal gives a French twist to Bonaffee

Paprika Gourmet gives a French twist to this heavenly English Pie, a layered delicacy made of banana, cream and caramel. If you like it and have been planning to whip it up in your kitchen then Vidisha Bathwal shows you the way to create an elevated version of the pie. Bon Appétit!

Banoffee French toast pudding

1) Vanilla Namelaka

Ingredients :

Cream 400gm | gelatine 5gm | milk 200gm | melted white chocolate 370 gm

Method:

In a pan heat the milk, add gelatine.

Once heated, pour in half gelatine mixture over melted white chocolate and whisk it till thick.

Pour in the remaining gelatine mixture, add cream and blend to create an emulsion. It will still be very liquid(y) in consistency.

Pour in a low height pan and cover the top with cling film.

Leave in the fridge overnight, then whisk it and pour it in a piping bag.

2) Toffee praline caramel

Ingredients:

½ cup sugar | 3 tsp water | ½ cup cream | 2 tsp honey | 1 tsp glucose | Pinch of salt | 2 tsp butter

Method:

In a pan add water and ½ cup sugar.

Cook until golden brown.

Add cream and mix well. Add sugar, honey and glucose and mix well.

Add salt and cook. Then add butter and mix until it melts.

3) French Toast

Ingredients:

4 eggs | 1 tsp maple syrup | 1 tsp pure vanilla extract | ¼ tsp fresh grated nutmeg | 8 slices of your favourite bread butter for frying.

Method:

Whisk together eggs, maple syrup, vanilla and nutmeg. Pour egg mixture into an 8x8 or larger baking dish, and dunk/soak the bread slices.

Pre-heat a frying pan to med-high, and melt in the butter. Fry the bread slices 3-4 minutes per side or until golden crispy.

Assembly:

At the bottom of the bowl put vanilla namelaka, drizzle salted caramel (store-bought) over it.

Add fresh cut bananas, toasted hazelnuts, maple French toast and set them at the centre of the bowl. Around the French toast pipe the toffee praline caramel and top with chopped roasted hazelnut.