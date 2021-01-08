THIS IS THE SEASON of berries. The cold months of December, January and February witness large scale availability of berries, particularly strawberry, in Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani belt, Maharashtra, making them easy to be included in our diet. Here is a fun but nutritious way to do just that, courtesy Chef Malcolm Pereira.



The brand chef of Mumbai-based restobar, The Sassy Spoon shares, “Very Berry Salad is one of my favourite salads because it is seasonal, refreshing, healthy and tasty.” The berries are rich in vitamin C. The arugula is rich in calcium, vitamin A and K and the balsamic aids digestion, is diabetic friendly and increases blood circulation, he breaks down the elements for us, adding that the colourful salad not only appeals to your eyes but also to your taste buds.

Very Berry Salad With Arugula, Feta & Balsamic Dressing

INGREDIENTS: Fresh strawberries 60 gm, Cucumber 50 gm, Fresh mulberries 20 gm, Arugula 100 gm, Feta cheese 50 gm, Balsamic vinegar 10 ml, Olive oil 50 ml, Salt 2 gm, Black pepper (whole) 2 gm

METHOD:

● Cut 40 gms of strawberries into four parts. Keep 20 gms aside for the puree. Cut cucumbers into rounds and then quarter. Remove stems from the mulberries and keep aside.

● Puree 20 gms of strawberries. In a bowl, mix olive oil, strawberry puree, balsamic vinegar and the salt and pepper.

●Wash the arugula and immerse in iced water to crisp up.

● In a salad bowl, add cut strawberries, cucumbers and mulberries, arugula. Dress salad with the strawberry and balsamic dressing.

●Garnish with crumbled feta.



(Recipe shared by Chef Malcolm Pereira, Brand Chef, The Sassy Spoon.)



