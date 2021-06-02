During summer its important to keep hydrated and your body nourished in the face of the scorching heat and uncomfortable humidity. While nature gifts bounty during this season we just need to know how to use the resources to beat the heat.

Try these three amazing summer recipes by Subiya Baiganpalli and Shikha Dwivedi in-house nutritionists at OZiva that are packed with seasonal ingredients keeping your summer vibes on the check.

Aam Panna

How can we not have mango in our diet? This topical fruit is packed with nutrients and fibres that help us brave the heat. Aam panna is the first recipe that comes on our mind and with its tanginess, raw mangoes make for great refreshers.



Ingredients

2 Raw mangoes

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp Cumin powder

1-inch Ginger

1 tsp OZiva Plant-Based Collagen Builder

A pinch of salt

2 tsp black pepper powder

1 cup jaggery

Few Mint leaves

2 ½ cup water



Method

Pressure cook the raw mangoes with water. Let it cook for 5 whistles.

Let the cooker get depressurised and once mangoes are cool, peel it.

In a blender add the mango pulp along with all other ingredients and blend it.

Finally take 1tsp mix and add water

Mix well!

Tzatziki Dip



When the cool breeze replaces the heat in the evening we need a partner with our munch. And this dip, which packs in different flavours is ideal with any evening snack.

Ingredients:

2 cups greek yoghurt

1 grated cucumber

Few coriander leaves

5-4 garlic cloves

Few mint leaves

½ scoop OZiva Organic Plant Protein

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp salt

Your favourite veggies

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Once all the ingredients are mixed well, drizzle it with olive oil.



Masala Makhana

Another classic evening snack that can be spiced up to aid uninterrupted conversations is Makhana.

Ingredients:

2 cups Lotus seeds/Makhana/Fox seeds

1 tbsp cumin powder

2 tsp Kashmiri Red chilli powder

2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp OZiva Organic Plant Protein

½ tsp salt (As per taste)

½ tsp black pepper powder



Method: