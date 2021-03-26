Recipes: Chefs at Hyatt make your Holi menu grand
Special occasions call for special treats and if this Holi you are looking for recipes that will add grandeur to your spread then we have your sorted. Chefs from Hyatt – Hyatt Regency Kolkata and Alila Fort Bishangarh share their signature menu. Enjoy a sumptuous Holi.
Silbatta Kebab (2 portion)
This signature Kebab of Nazara represents Rajputana robust cooking of Goat Curry in harmony with Persian Culinary repertoire.
DESCRIPTION
Lamb meat: 400 gms
Onions: 3
Garlic: 1 pod
Ginger: ½ knot
Red Mathania Chillies: 10
Yoghurt: 2 cups
Mustard Oil: ½ cup
Ghee: 4 tbspn
Chana Daal: 1/3 cup
Roasted Cashew Paste: 4 tbspn
Brown Onion Paste: 4 tbspn
Coriander Powder: 1 tbspn
Bay Leaves: 1
Mace: 2
Fennel: 1 tbspn
Black Cardamom: 4
Green Cardamom: 6
Laung: 2
Salt: as per taste
Method:
Wash Lamb morsels
Heat Mustard Oil & crackle Whole spices
Add Lamb, Onions, Red Chillies , Ginger Garlic paste& saute slowly
After30 minutes, add Coriander powder, Daal& stock
Add Yoghurt, Salt, Ghee& seal cook the Meat.
Remove from dum after one hour & remove the lid.
Cook on high flame till the meat dries.
Allow to cool & pound the mass in pestle mortar.( remove whole spices)
Add the Cashew & Brown Onion paste.
Adjust the seasoning, smoke this meat mass with coal & Laung
Form small patties & shallow fry in Ghee on both sides
Serve with Herb Chutney
Orange Shrikhand by Golam Kaderi Pastry Chef at Hyatt Regency Kolkata
Ingredients
15-20 strands Saffron
2 tbsp Milk (Warm)
Pinch of orange rind
3 cups Yogurt Greek or hung
2Tbsp Milkmaid
½ cup Powdered sugar
1 tsp Cardamom powder
Dry fruit slivers for garnishing
Instructions
Soak saffron in milk for few minutes.
Hang yogurt in a muslin cloth for 3-4 hours.
Remove the thick yogurt from the cloth in a bowl.
This thick yogurt is called chakka.
Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk in the chakka and mix well with milkmaid, in end add orange zest to get flavor.
Transfer the srikhand in Scooped, hollow orange shell.
Garnish with slivered dry fruits.
Notes
Don’t hurry up the process of removing the liquid from the curd. A good Shrikhand is thick and creamy and not watery.
Add the flavoring in the Chakka only when ready to eat.
Only add powdered sugar to the shrikhand. If you add normal sugar, it will not dissolve properly and will come in your mouth. To powder the sugar, add it in a blender and blend until smooth.