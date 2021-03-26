Special occasions call for special treats and if this Holi you are looking for recipes that will add grandeur to your spread then we have your sorted. Chefs from Hyatt – Hyatt Regency Kolkata and Alila Fort Bishangarh share their signature menu. Enjoy a sumptuous Holi.

Silbatta Kebab (2 portion)

This signature Kebab of Nazara represents Rajputana robust cooking of Goat Curry in harmony with Persian Culinary repertoire.

DESCRIPTION

Lamb meat: 400 gms

Onions: 3

Garlic: 1 pod

Ginger: ½ knot

Red Mathania Chillies: 10

Yoghurt: 2 cups

Mustard Oil: ½ cup

Ghee: 4 tbspn

Chana Daal: 1/3 cup

Roasted Cashew Paste: 4 tbspn

Brown Onion Paste: 4 tbspn

Coriander Powder: 1 tbspn

Bay Leaves: 1

Mace: 2

Fennel: 1 tbspn

Black Cardamom: 4

Green Cardamom: 6

Laung: 2

Salt: as per taste

Method:

Wash Lamb morsels

Heat Mustard Oil & crackle Whole spices

Add Lamb, Onions, Red Chillies , Ginger Garlic paste& saute slowly

After30 minutes, add Coriander powder, Daal& stock

Add Yoghurt, Salt, Ghee& seal cook the Meat.

Remove from dum after one hour & remove the lid.

Cook on high flame till the meat dries.

Allow to cool & pound the mass in pestle mortar.( remove whole spices)

Add the Cashew & Brown Onion paste.

Adjust the seasoning, smoke this meat mass with coal & Laung

Form small patties & shallow fry in Ghee on both sides

Serve with Herb Chutney

Orange Shrikhand by Golam Kaderi Pastry Chef at Hyatt Regency Kolkata

Ingredients

15-20 strands Saffron

2 tbsp Milk (Warm)

Pinch of orange rind

3 cups Yogurt Greek or hung

2Tbsp Milkmaid

½ cup Powdered sugar

1 tsp Cardamom powder

Dry fruit slivers for garnishing

Instructions

Soak saffron in milk for few minutes.

Hang yogurt in a muslin cloth for 3-4 hours.

Remove the thick yogurt from the cloth in a bowl.

This thick yogurt is called chakka.

Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk in the chakka and mix well with milkmaid, in end add orange zest to get flavor.

Transfer the srikhand in Scooped, hollow orange shell.

Garnish with slivered dry fruits.

Notes

Don’t hurry up the process of removing the liquid from the curd. A good Shrikhand is thick and creamy and not watery.

Add the flavoring in the Chakka only when ready to eat.

Only add powdered sugar to the shrikhand. If you add normal sugar, it will not dissolve properly and will come in your mouth. To powder the sugar, add it in a blender and blend until smooth.