World Coffee Day: Try this caffeine-infused grilled delicacy by Chef Ravish Mishra   

It’s World Coffee Day today and it definitely calls for another cuppa - hot or cold, with milk or caramel, decaf or regular. However, the true connoisseurs, who love experimenting with the flavours and textures of the loved beans, can also try this unusual dish cooked with coffee. Here's the recipe for Coffee Crusted Beef Tenderloin for you, by Ravish Mishra, executive chef of The Westin Goa. This grilled beef tenderloin is packed with cocoa, coffee, cinnamon and cayenne flavours. Bon Appetit!

Coffee crusted beef tenderloin with raspberry jus

INGREDIENTS

Beef Tenderloin -1.5 – 2 pounds

Freshly ground coffee -1/2 cup

Cocoa powder - 1/3 cup

Sugar - 2 tbsp.

Cinnamon -1 tsp

Ground cloves -1 tsp

Cayenne pepper - ½ tsp

Salt - ½ tsp

Fresh or frozen raspberries -2 cups

Water - 2 tbsp.

Lemon juice -50 ml

Procedure:

· Put the raspberries, water and lemon juice in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring often.