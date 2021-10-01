World Coffee Day: Try this caffeine-infused grilled delicacy by Chef Ravish Mishra
Think out of the box (read cup) this World Coffee Day
It’s World Coffee Day today and it definitely calls for another cuppa - hot or cold, with milk or caramel, decaf or regular. However, the true connoisseurs, who love experimenting with the flavours and textures of the loved beans, can also try this unusual dish cooked with coffee. Here's the recipe for Coffee Crusted Beef Tenderloin for you, by Ravish Mishra, executive chef of The Westin Goa. This grilled beef tenderloin is packed with cocoa, coffee, cinnamon and cayenne flavours. Bon Appetit!
Coffee crusted beef tenderloin with raspberry jus
INGREDIENTS
Beef Tenderloin -1.5 – 2 pounds
Freshly ground coffee -1/2 cup
Cocoa powder - 1/3 cup
Sugar - 2 tbsp.
Cinnamon -1 tsp
Ground cloves -1 tsp
Cayenne pepper - ½ tsp
Salt - ½ tsp
Fresh or frozen raspberries -2 cups
Water - 2 tbsp.
Lemon juice -50 ml
Procedure:
· Put the raspberries, water and lemon juice in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring often.
- Lower heat and let it continue a small rolling boil. The raspberries should break apart and create a lot of juice. As it boils it will begin to thicken. After around 10-15 minutes, remove from heat.
- Strain the sauce through a fine sieve.
- Discard the seeds and set aside the sauce.
- Make the rub by mixing the ground coffee, cocoa powder, sugar, cinnamon, cloves, cayenne pepper and salt together in a bowl.
- Rinse the beef tenderloin under cold water. Cut the ends to they are flat edges. Look at the meat and if there is any membrane, carefully remove it.
- Roll the meat in the rub mixture ensuring that there is a generous coating on all sides.
- Preheat the grill to high. Place the tenderloin on the grill. Rotate the meat a ¼ turn every 5 minutes or so. This should seal the meat and create a crust with the rub mixture.
- After the meat has cooked on all sides, lower the heat of the grill to medium/low (around 300F). Close the lid and leave it for about 7 minutes. This will cook the beef to medium-rare. You can adjust the time for your meat preference.
- Remove from heat and let the meat rest for 5-10 minutes. This allows the juices to draw back into the meat.
- Thinly slice the beef and serve on a plate with a spoonful of the raspberry reduction sauce.