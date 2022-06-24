Chef Hitesh of ITC Royal Bengal's Italian fine diner Ottimo shares an easy recipe for Tiramisu

To celebrate Italian Republic Day on June 2, the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI), organised an Authentic Italian Table comprising the choicest traditional Italian desserts across major Indian cities and Kolkata, of course, was one of them. Indulge was exclusively invited to have a taste of the grand spread put up by Chef Hitesh of Italian fine diner Ottimo, ITC Royal Bengal.

"Italian desserts have a rich history and interesting stories behind their origin, and they are loved by everyone around the world. The luxurious texture, traditional taste, and amazing ingredients: Italian desserts have it all. Every bite of an Authentic Italian dessert fills your mouth with flavour and your life with joy. That’s why we decided to dedicate this session to desserts," tells Claudio Maffioletti CEO and secretary-general of IICCI.

Chef Hitesh of Ottimo

For those who want to try out Italian desserts at home, here's an elaborate recipe for the most popular and delectable Italian number, Tiramisu. Shared by Chef Hitesh this dish is easy to make and can be relished at any time of the day.

Tiramisu

Ingredients:

300 gm (about 30) Savoiardi biscuits (ladyfingers).

500 gm mascarpone cheese

4 medium eggs

100 gm granulated sugar

300 ml espresso

unsweetened cocoa powder

Make the espresso and let it cool. Separate the egg whites from the yolks, set aside the yolks, and whip the egg whites until stiff.

In a different bowl, beat the egg yolks with sugar until light and smooth, for 3 to 5 minutes. In the meantime, pour the mascarpone into a bowl and work it with a spoon to make it softer.

When the yolks are ready add the mascarpone and slowly whip this cream for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the stiffly beaten egg whites, mixing slowly with a wooden spoon, from the bottom up until smooth and creamy.

Now, dip the Savoiardi quickly (only 1 or 2 seconds!) into the coffee and arrange the Savoiardi in the casserole so that they cover the bottom. Spread the mascarpone cream over the Savoiardi, add another layer of Savoiardi and then top with more mascarpone cream.