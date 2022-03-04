Recipe: Try this wholesome Sushi Salad with Tofu and Brown Rice by Pallavi Khaitan

This Women’s Day, celebrate the culinary genius in you. Take a break from the mundane routine and give the chef in you a chance to show its finesse on the dinner table. To help you do that we have Pallavi Khaitan of For_kandknife. She shares a very flavoursome entrée to make the day grand.

Sushi Salad With Tofu & Brown Rice (by Fork_kandknife)

For marination

Tofu 1/2 packet firm tofu, pressed dry | 2 tbsp soy sauce | 1 tbsp mirin | 1 tsp grated fresh ginger | ½ tsp sesame oil For brown rice: 1½ cups short grain brown rice | 2 tbsp rice vinegar | 1 tbsp sugar | ½ tsp soy sauce For ginger wasabi dressing ¼ cup rice wine vinegar | ¼ cup mayonnaise | 2 tbsp peanut oil | 1 tbsp soy sauce | 1 tsp wasabi paste | 1 tsp honey | ½ tsp grated fresh ginger | 1 small English cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced | 1 large carrot, peeled and thinly sliced | 1 cup shelled frozen edamame, thawed and drained well | 1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced | 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds | 1 nori sheet, cut into thin strips.

Method:

● Place tofu in a medium bowl and toss with soy sauce, mirin, ginger and sesame oil. Set aside to marinate for 30 minutes.

● Cook the rice. Spread rice on a baking sheet. In a small bowl whisk rice vinegar, sugar and soy sauce sprinkle vinegar mixture over the rice let cool.

● Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place tofu in a single layer. Bake for 10 minutes, turn tofu and continue to bake for 5 minutes more until golden. Remove from the oven and set aside.

● For the Ginger Wasabi dressing, use a blender to mix rice vinegar, mayonnaise, peanut oil, soy sauce, wasabi paste, honey and ginger until well combined.

● To assemble the salad, use six separate serving bowls, place rice on the bottom of each and then add tofu, cucumber, carrots, edamame and avocado. Generously drizzle each bowl with dressing and sprinkle with sesame seeds and nori strips to garnish