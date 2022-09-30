Famed restaurateur and chef Anjan Chatterjee shares the recipe for Aam Ada Grilled Bekti

After winning over the global gastronomes with authentic and unexplored Indian platters in London's Chourangi, chef-turned-restaurateur Anjan Chatterjee, was back in Kolkata to curate exotic dishes for Durag Puja. The owner of Speciality Restaurants has drawn up a special menu for all the diners under his realm including Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta, Asia Kitchen, Café Mezzuna, Flame & Grill, Riyasat and Haka.

"I entered into the business of food out of my sheer love and passion for cooking and I love treating people to good food. Donning the chef's coat at Chourangi, revived my passion that got buried under the pressure of an administrative role. Also, I love to use all the gustatory experiences I encounter while travelling. We have introduced some very interesting preparations like Aam Ada Grilled Bekti, Lobster in Hot Basil, and a Moroccan speciality Tajine, among others. I feel any entree should be honest in taste and adequate in quantity. Fusion food doesn't really work with classic gastronomes who love their food," says Chatterjee, who shared the recipe for Aam Ada Grilled Bekti with us.

Aam Ada Grilled Bekti

First marination: Bekti fish fillet 120 gm| Aam ada paste 1.5 tbsp | lemon juice 1 tbsp |salt 1 tsp | water 100 ml

The fish fillet is to be cut into diamond shape, mix all the ingredients of the first marination and keep the fish soaked for 30 minutes then take out and pat dry.

Second marination: Aam ada paste 1.5 tbsp | lemon juice half tsp | salt half tsp | A pinch of white pepper | refined flour 1 tbsp | Dijon mustard 10 gm | Refined oil 1 tsp

Mix all the above ingredients (except flour) in a bowl and smear the fish in them. Keep this second marination in the refrigerator for an hour's time. Dust the marinated fish with flour and grill on both sides till a golden crisp crust appears and the fish is cooked thoroughly.

Vegetables: Broccoli 20 gm | Babycorn 10 gm | French beans 10 gm | Carrot 10 gm | Butter 5 gm | A pinch of white pepper powder | Salt to taste

Par boil the vegetables in salted water. Melt the butter and toss the boiled veggies, seasoning them with salt and pepper powder. Arrange on a plate with grilled aam ada Bekti.