Tinder gives its Indian users a new way to break the ice with Swipe Night 

Starting on September 12 at 10 am, Tinder will make its Swipe Night event available in India. And this will continue for three consecutive weekends.

Swipe Night follows a group of friends, with Tinder members playing the protagonist, during the final hours before an asteroid hits Earth. As the story unfolds, members will be challenged with moral dilemmas and practical choices that impact what happens next and who they match with once the event ends. But they’ll have to act fast: there are only seven seconds to make each decision. Each week, key choices are added to a member’s Tinder profile so there’s plenty of material for post-apocalyptic banter!

This option was originally launched in the US late last year. “When lockdowns began, we saw an immediate increase in our members' engagement on Tinder, so we know we play an important role in their stay-at-home experience,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Tinder. “While the global health crisis continues, we believe Swipe Night can bring a welcome change of pace to our members around the world. We’re committed to driving innovation on Tinder that creates more ways to bring our members together, entertain them, and help them meet and get to know new people.”

Pic courtesy: Mika Baumeister on Unsplash