Toning is now a must-do in most skin regimens; here are the newest toners in town!

They say the easiest way to great skin is a regular cleanser-toner-moisturiser regimen. Toners restore the pH balance of your skin, they tighten up the pores of your skin, help in preventing skin breakouts, hydrate and nourish the skin and help in complete cleansing. It is best immediately after cleansing the face in the morning before an antioxidant and sunscreen; and these days, we’re flooded with myriad options to choose from. Here is a list of the newest toners in town…

Red goodness

The Pomegranate and Tomato Cleanser toner from Skinella is a 2-in-1 cleanser toner that claims to gently cleanse and refresh your skin while tightening your pores. With pomegranate and tomato extracts, it claims to be laden with antioxidants and Vitamin A and C. It also promises to cleanse, reduce oiliness and make skin supple. INR 199. skinella.com

Orange story

Soilscents’ Neroli & Mandarin Toner contains neroli essential oil that is known to deeply moisturise the skin and also boosts the natural process of cell regeneration. When combined with Mandarin Hydrosol that targets wrinkles and fine lines, it claims to work wonders on your complexion and also promises to stimulate the growth of new skin cells. INR 1,150. soilscents.com

Tea time?

Good Vibes’ Glow Toner — Green Tea is a lightweight, alcohol-free hydrating face toner. It claims to effectively balance the skin’s pH levels, minimise the appearance of visible pores and instantly refresh skin. The green tea helps in reducing the appearance of dark spots, dark circles and blemishes, thereby enhancing skin complexion and improving skin tone. INR 245. goodvibesonly.in

The Pomegranate and Tomato Cleanser Toner from Skinella | Neroli & Mandarin Toner from Soilscents | Glow Toner — Green Tea from Good Vibes

Derma approved

The brand new face toner from Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories (FCL) promises to exfoliate impurities, dead cells and excess oil from the skin. The toner claims to be formulated to be effective for enlarged pores, dryness, dull skin, clogged pores and excessive oil production. This face toner has a pH-5 which is ideal for all skin types. Contains witch hazel and rose flower extract. INR 750. fclskincare.com

Face Toner from Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories (FCL)

Yuzu Fine Vitamin C Brightening Toner with Quench

Citrus magic

The Yuzu Fine Vitamin C Brightening Toner promises to tighten pores, refresh and make your skin brighter. It also claims to reduce dark spots, dryness and promote an even skin tone. It contains ascorbic acid, niacinamide and also contains ingredients like sodium hyaluronate, watermelon and blueberry that soothe the skin. INR 449. quenchbotanics.com

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal