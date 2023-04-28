Tinder launches dating wellness guide for women in collaboration with That Sassy Thing

Dating apps for women have always been tricky terrains especially if they want to indulge in honest conversations on intimacy, sexual health and more. Keeping this in mind, Tinder, a popular dating app across the globe, has launched a wellness guide for women.

In collaboration with That Sassy Thing, a female-founded, new-age sexual wellness brand, the guide called Tinder Love and Care (TLC), aims to create a safe space for women who are looking for suitable partners online.

As per a survey by Tinder X That Sassy Thing, more than 60 percent of women in India are likely to date someone for their own happiness while 41 per cent get into the dating scene only to boost confidence.

Based on the insights provided by the survey, TLC has collaborated with prominent health and wellness experts to give women the ultimate handbook to feel confident in their relationships.

It will help women initiate conversations on sexual health, consent, body-positivity and sexual orientation with their partners and otherwise. The idea is to hand over the ownership to women and encourage them to take on the journey of self-care and self-fulfilment.

TLC follows the launch of relationship goals and relationship-types features on Tinder which encourages users to be transparent about what they are looking for in a partner and the possibilities that they are open to.

TLC questions have been answered by experts namely Zoya Ali, reproductive health scientist, Dr. Deepti Pinto Rosario, an OB-GYN, Karishma Swarup, sexuality educator, Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, cardiac and transplant anesthesiologist, Gauri Gupta, disability community facilitator, Apurupa Vatsalya, Sexuality Educator, Prarthana, video creator, artist Ella D' Verma and Sakshi Tickoo, occupational therapist.

The list also includes Utsavi Jhaveri, tattoo artist, Dr. Esha Chainani, an OB-GYN, Dr. Niveditha Manokaran, sexual and reproductive health clinician, Swati Jagdish, Sexuality Health Educator, Artika Singh, sex and menstrual health educator and Dr Madhura, psychiatrist.

Tinder members in India will see in-app cards on Tinder highlighting the Tinder Love and Care guide that they can click into to explore the FAQs.