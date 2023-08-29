Four trends that are shaping the future of online dating for Gen Z and Millennials

The contemporary realm of dating is in a constant state of change, giving rise to many trends. In a recent survey conducted by the dating app, QuackQuack, new trends are shaping the future of romantic alliances. This dating app collected data from a diverse group aged 18 to 38, spanning various backgrounds like students, self-employed individuals and predominantly, working professionals. A total of 13,000 participants from both Tier I and II cities partook in this survey to spotlight the below emerging trends.

Boomeranging

Coined by GenZ and Millennials, this term encapsulates reconnecting with former partners. Among those aged 22 to 28, 19% shared stories of rekindling bonds with ex-partners through dating apps, years after parting ways. Within Tier I and II cities, 8 percent of women and 11% of men have Boomeranged back to former partners, with 6% of these coming happily into new relationships with old partners.

Semi-dating

A novel trend, semi-dating, has captured the attention of GenZ daters aged 20 to 25. For 26% of daters, semi-dating embodies the initial phase of dating, characterised by chatting and flirting without a readiness to commit. It's the stage where one dips toes into the alluring waters of connection but hesitates to take the plunge. However, there's a potentially toxic aspect to this dating pattern - those who engage in semi-dating often do so with multiple people on apps.

The FOMO-dating

This trend keeps singles on their toes, not for the thrill of finding true love, but from a fear of being left behind. Survey results indicate that numerous daters engage in superficial matching due to the apprehension that everyone else is progressing while they lag behind. This fear of stagnation has driven 28% of daters aged 28 to 35 to match with incompatible individuals, resulting in a trail of unfulfilling relationships.

Online dating

Cancel-culture

A considerable 33% of participants aged 28 to 32 express concern over lack of patience to stand a match. Even a minor misstep, such as inaccurately guessing a match's age or asking about their height or weight, could lead to being "cancelled". However, daters aged 20 to 26, particularly from Tier I cities, perceive cancel culture differently. They view it as a tool of accountability, recognising its positive impact in compelling individuals to think twice before crossing boundaries.