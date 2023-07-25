Gen Z tells how to end toxic dating standards

Gen Z emerges as a vibrant, cautious, and well-informed generation, decisively breaking the confines of traditional dating norms and fostering an inclusive and mindful dating culture. A poll conducted by the dating app QuackQuack, involving 18,000 daters from India, unequivocally echoes this sentiment.

A remarkable 51 per cent of Gen Z daters advocate dismantling toxic dating standards set by previous generations to create a more comfortable dating experience. The survey had a diverse group of youngsters, comprising students (57 per cent), employed individuals (34 per cent), and working professionals (9 per cent). Here, we present some insightful tips from Gen Z on how to end toxic dating standards.

No means No

GenZ daters firmly assert that when someone says no, it should be respected without attempting to change their mind. Unlike Millennials, who tend to persistently pursue others in the hope of making them fall in love, GenZ individuals are aware of this trend and find it toxic. According to 37 per cent of GenZ women from metros and smaller cities, there is a clear distinction between convincing someone and harassing them, and 21 per cent of male daters between 18 to 22 recognize the danger in blurring that line.

Online dating

Ending 3 dates rule

The Three-Day-Rule, beloved by Millennials, is considered toxic and obsolete. According to the survey, 39 per cent of GenZ participants reject the idea of playing games in love. Moreover, 18 per cent of men and women above 24 view playing hard to get as part of the same toxic dating trends once embraced by Millennials, but now discarded due to its detrimental effects on mental health. While it may be enjoyable for the one playing hard to get, those on the receiving end find it far from enjoyable, as per the responses of these daters.

Make the first move

Nineteen per cent of men aged between 23 to 26 observed that the expectation for men to initiate the first move, ask women out, confess feelings, and propose is inherently toxic and sexist. They noted that this belief is more prevalent among Millennial women than GenZ. Additionally, over 26 per cent of female daters from tier 1 and 2 cities pointed out that women who adhere to such norms should not rely on feminism's support when confronted with other sexist trends in society.

Gen-Z daters

Analyse bad behaviour before cancelling

According to 33 per cent of GenZ daters from tier 1 and 2 cities, hastily declaring an entire relationship or person as toxic after just one fight is unwarranted. They emphasized the importance of recognizing abusive patterns in a relationship, but not every minor inconvenience should be labelled as toxic, which they believe is happening with some Millennial daters who lack a full understanding of unhealthy behaviour. GenZ daters are more focused on assessing the context of the fight, the reasons behind it, how it is handled, and its aftermath to determine its true toxicity.

Split the bill

Among female daters aged 20 to 24, 27 per cent believe that expecting men to pay the bill on the first date solely because of their gender perpetuates male chauvinism, and this practice needs to change. While Millennials may have considered it chivalrous in the past, GenZ female daters and modern Millennials are rejecting this tradition and advocating for splitting the check instead.



