The road to forgiveness

Ironically, a phenomenon that helps in forgiveness is one that is counted as one of the seven deadly sins: anger. It is important to feel the anger, the rage, the unfairness, and the disappointment. Fully immerse yourself in these feelings. Shine the light of consciousness around it. And a strange thing starts happening. The more we feel the awareness, the smaller the feeling of unfairness starts to seem. And soon that consuming, debilitating feeling has subsided into something akin to understanding or even compassion. Somewhere here, we stumble into forgiveness.