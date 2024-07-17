Tinder unveils ‘Photo Selector,‘ an AI feature to make choosing profile pictures easier

Tinder announced the release of Photo Selector — an AI-powered feature that empowers users to effortlessly choose their profile pictures from a curated selection of photos retrieved directly from their devices.

Authenticity plays a crucial role in attracting the right match on Tinder. In a recent survey, 85 percent of singles say that their dating app profiles are important to represent their true selves, while 52 percent say it is hard to select a profile image. Another 68 percent report that an AI feature for photo selection assistance would be helpful.

Singles aged 18-24 report spending an average of 33 minutes selecting the right profile photo for their dating app. By alleviating the burden of photo selection, Photo Selector empowers users to focus more on making meaningful connections rather than spending excessive time on photo selection. This AI innovation promises to inject more spontaneity into the online dating experience.

“We’re proud to be the first dating app to roll out an AI tool that can make the profile-building experience significantly easier — an area we know is one of the hardest parts of dating,” says Faye Iosotaluno, CEO of Tinder. “As demonstrated by our Photo Selector feature, we’re developing AI tech to assist you in making decisions, not to make them for you. Our commitment to our users is clear and equally applies to our view of AI at Tinder — we develop innovative technologies to create a safer space for people to make authentic connections,” she adds.

How to use it?

Simply snap a selfie for facial recognition, grant access to your camera roll and let the AI tech curate a selection of images for your review. You decide which pictures you want to select and add to your profile.

