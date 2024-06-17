Long-distance relationships: Five ways to keep the spark alive across miles

In an era where love transcends borders and time zones, maintaining the vibrancy of a long-distance relationship can seem like a task. Yet, with creativity, dedication and a sprinkle of digital magic, your love can flourish despite the miles.

Digital dates

Gone are the days when lovers had to rely solely on mail. Today, technology offers a plethora of tools to keep the romance alive. Schedule regular video dates using platforms like Zoom or FaceTime. Spice up these digital rendezvous by planning activities such as cooking the same recipe, watching a movie simultaneously, or even playing online games together. The key is to make these dates feel special and intentional, rather than just another video call.

Surprise deliveries

Who doesn’t love a surprise package? Sending thoughtful gifts, handwritten letters, or even a box of their favorite snacks can create moments of joy and connection. Subscription services can be your ally here, delivering monthly surprises that remind your partner they are cherished. Personalised gifts, such as a photo book of your memories or a custom piece of jewelry, can also serve as tangible reminders of your bond.